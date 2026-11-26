Ramayana actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra met union Home Minister Amit Shah during their recent Delhi visit after the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. They were joined by Prime Focus business head Niraj Sanghai. What made the meet special was Amit Shah's praise for the Ramayana team, acknowledging their effort and achievement in bringing the epic on the big screen on an ambitious cinematic scale.

Earlier, Ranbir, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari paid a visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered their prayers.

Bupinder Singh Bhullar, who serves as an Executive Member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared inside pictures from Ranbir and Ramayana team's Gurdwara visit.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor is seen performing all the rituals at Gurdwara before offering his prayer. The Ramayana team also posed together for a picture-perfect frame.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

There's no stopping for Ramayana to set a string of records. After day 21, the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Pushpa 2's lifetime haul.

With worldwide gross collection at Rs 1,755.60 crore, Ramayana is now next to Baahubali 2 (2017) which minted Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. The top two contenders in the list are Dangal (2016) which earned Rs 2070.30 crore, and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), which earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Pushpa 2 collected worldwide gross Rs 1,742.10 crore as per Sacnilk.

After day 21, Ramayana's net collections in India stand at Rs 982.55 crore and gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore.

In terms of Hindi net collection, Ramayana is only next to Dhurandhar 2 to cross fastest Rs 700 crore collection.

All eyes are fixed on when Ramayana will earn Rs 1,000 crore net in India and in how many days. The film had an inconsistent opening. But the word-of-mouth and festive boost gave the film a solid growth that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time within 21 days of release.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta play pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | Amid Ramayana's Stellar Success, Ranbir Kapoor, Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari Offer Prayers At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib