What if Main Hoon Na had a little more Ramayana in it than we initially thought? Filmmaker Farah Khan recently came across some interesting fan theories about her 2004 directorial debut, and she seemed quite happy with the comparison.

The conversation took place when Farah visited actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmed at their Chembur home for an episode of her YouTube cooking show.

While chatting with the couple, Fahad brought up a theory that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, suggesting that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is, in many ways, a modern-day retelling of the Hindu epic.

Explaining the theory, Fahad told Farah, "These days, there's a discussion happening on Twitter about Main Hoon Na being the Ramayana. People are interpreting it quite interestingly. They're saying that Suniel Shetty was Ravana, Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan were Ram and Lakshman, and even their mother is shown as someone who sends them into exile."

Farah appeared to enjoy the observation and had an interesting revelation of her own. She said, "I am a big devotee of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata."

And when you look at the film through this lens, the comparisons do make for an entertaining watch. Shah Rukh Khan plays Major Ram Prasad Sharma, while Zayed's character is named Lakshman. Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, plays Raghavan, the film's antagonist, whose name and villainous role have drawn comparisons with Ravana.

There is also the family angle. The film follows two half-brothers who are separated while growing up and eventually find their way back to each other. Even the reference to their mother sending them away has caught the attention of those drawing parallels with the epic.

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