Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Pushpa 2's lifetime haul after 21 days.



With worldwide gross collection at Rs 1,755.60 crore, Ramayana is now next to Baahubali 2 (2017) which minted Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. The top two contenders in the list are Dangal (2016) which earned Rs 2070.30 crore, and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), which earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Pushpa 2 collected worldwide gross Rs 1,742.10 crore as per Sacnilk.

After day 21, Ramayana's net collections in India stand at Rs 982.55 crore and gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 21, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 9.60 crore across 15,700 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film grossed overseas Rs 582 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,755.60 crore.

On day 21, the Hindi contribution was Rs 6.75 crore from 13,463 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 75 lakh in Kannada, Rs 70 lakh in Tamil, Rs 30 lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.10 crore in Malayalam.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his Instagram post wrote that the film retained its excellent growth in the weekdays.

"#Ramayana [#Hindi] hits the double-digit mark once again, benefitting from the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti] and the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday. The growth over Monday, considering both these favourable factors, is 44.89% - a solid jump," wrote Adarsh.

String Of Records

All eyes are fixed on when Ramayana will earn Rs 1,000 crore net in India and in how many days. The film had an inconsistent opening. But the word-of-mouth and festive boost gave the film a solid growth that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time within 21 days of release.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.