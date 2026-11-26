The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a strong warning to Netflix over the upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, demanding that the streaming platform remove the show from its India catalogue before its scheduled premiere on December 4, 2026.

The association has threatened to stage a gherao outside Netflix's office and launch a nationwide boycott campaign if its demand is not met.

In a strongly worded statement, AICWA accused Netflix of providing a platform and paid work to Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, citing his past public remarks in support of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a United Nations-designated terrorist.

The association has also appealed to Indian viewers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the platform proceeds with the release. It has called on the government to introduce a permanent legal provision prohibiting Pakistani films, television shows, artists and other entertainment content from appearing on Indian platforms.

What Has AICWA Said About Netflix And Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?

AICWA, led by president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netflix India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking intervention ahead of the series' scheduled release.

The association has objected to the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment platforms, particularly Hamza Ali Abbasi, who features in the upcoming series.

In its statement, AICWA said, "Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens."

It further urged Netflix and other streaming platforms to refrain from featuring Pakistani-origin content in India and demanded a strong, permanent law with strict penalties for violations.

The association has also outlined the steps it intends to take if Netflix does not comply with its demand before December 4. These include a gherao of Netflix's office, a nationwide boycott campaign against the streaming service and an appeal to subscribers across India to cancel their memberships.

AICWA has also alleged that every rupee paid by Netflix to Pakistani productions could contribute to funding activities that threaten India's national security. These claims form part of the association's opposition to the streaming of Pakistani entertainment content in the country.

Why Has Hamza Ali Abbasi Come Under AICWA's Scanner?

One of the major objections raised by AICWA concerns Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's past statements about Hafiz Saeed.

Abbasi had faced criticism in December 2017 after publicly praising Saeed, who heads Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

On December 31, 2017, the actor shared a photograph with Saeed on social media and described him as "One of the nicest most polite ppl i have met who promotes religious tolerance & humanity."

He further referred to Saeed as a misunderstood person and mentioned that he had interviewed him to address what he described as propaganda surrounding him. The post attracted criticism from several social media users.

Abbasi had also defended Saeed in September 2017, when he publicly questioned the allegations against him. According to reports, the actor had described Saeed as a righteous man and expressed admiration for the political support received by his organisation.

Hafiz Saeed is the founder and leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has been linked to several terror attacks, including the November 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

The United Nations Security Council listed Saeed under its Al-Qaeda sanctions regime in December 2008. Its official listing identifies him as the leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa. He is currently serving a 78-year prison sentence in Pakistan following convictions in seven terror-financing cases.

AICWA has cited Abbasi's past statements as one of the reasons for opposing his association with a series that is scheduled to be released on an international streaming platform.

What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also promoted internationally as All The Love Our Hearts Carry, is Netflix's first Pakistani original series. The romantic drama is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq.

The series brings together several well-known Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf.

Produced by Momina Duraid, the series explores relationships, love, heartbreak and second chances. Its narrative follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student who becomes emotionally withdrawn following a traumatic experience, and Liza, an artist dealing with difficulties of her own. Their paths cross in Italy, setting the stage for a story about love and healing.

The project was commissioned through Netflix's Middle East and North Africa division and filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom. It is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026.

Why Is The Release Of Pakistani Content In India A Contentious Issue?

The controversy surrounding the Netflix series comes against the backdrop of restrictions on Pakistani-origin entertainment content in India.

On May 8, 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory directing all OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in India to immediately discontinue content originating in Pakistan.

The advisory covered a wide range of entertainment formats, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content, irrespective of whether they were available through paid subscriptions or free services.

The government's decision came in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The ministry cited national security concerns and referred to the cross-border links established in several terror attacks in India. It also invoked provisions under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The advisory effectively directed streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin content from their services in India. This is the existing government position that has become central to AICWA's latest demand.

Pakistani artists And Entertainment Content Have Faced Restrictions In India Before

The relationship between the Indian entertainment industry and Pakistani artists has been affected by diplomatic tensions and security concerns for several years.

Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, sections of the Indian film industry called for Pakistani actors and artistes to be barred from working in India. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) also passed a resolution against working with Pakistani artistes at the time.

The issue resurfaced in October 2023 when the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Indian citizens and companies employing Pakistani artistes. The court observed that such a policy decision could not be directed by the judiciary and was a matter for the legislature and government to consider.

However, the situation changed further in May 2025, when the Centre issued its advisory specifically covering Pakistani-origin digital entertainment content.

AICWA is now seeking to go a step further by demanding a permanent legal provision that would prohibit Pakistani artists, productions and entertainment content across Indian television, cinema and OTT platforms.

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release On Netflix India?

The series has been announced for a global premiere on December 4, 2026. However, its availability for Indian subscribers remains uncertain in light of the May 2025 government advisory.

AICWA has urged Netflix India to ensure that the series is not made available to viewers in the country and has called for compliance with the government's directions.

Netflix has yet to publicly clarify its position on AICWA's latest demand or confirm whether the series will be accessible to Indian subscribers. The series' India availability and the platform's next steps remain to be seen.