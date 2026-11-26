Festive season is here to stay; courtesy, Shweta Bachchan.

On Wednesday, Shweta Bachchan treated her Instafam to a wholesome picture featuring herself, brother Abhishek Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan. In the picture, the siblings are seen making goofy faces, while Jaya gently smiles for the camera.

Shweta let a string of emojis speak in the caption.

But the picture drew a lot of comments from the Bachchan's friends and family members.

Navya Nanda, Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's, daughter, wrote, "Cute."

In reply, Shweta wrote, "Missed you Navya. Work life balance baby; work life balance."

Ananya Birla wrote, "Sweet." Shweta replied, "Celebrating me finishing our book club read (jokes I haven't even cracked it open, you?)"

Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Panday and Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Sikandar Kher also shared love emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Navya shared a mixed bag from this year's Diwali celebrations. It has a picture from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, in which Navya had a moment with her BFF Ananya Panday. The carousel also has a picture of Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan bursting firecrackers. Navya shared a gem of a picture in which Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda posing together.

Sharing the pictures, Navya Nanda wrote, "Happiest of Diwali's with my very own."

On April 20 this year, Abhishek-Aishwarya rang in their 19th wedding anniversary.

Looking back at the journey of 19 years, Abhishek Bachchan called it a "dream" and Aishwarya a "soulmate" during a recent chat.

Asked about the secret of his successful marriage, Abhishek said, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

The power couple let their PDA speak louder as they arrived hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held in Mumbai.

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding.