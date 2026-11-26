Dhanush and Mammootty's latest film, OM Operation Mole, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of its theatrical release. The film has accumulated Rs 106.25 crore in worldwide gross collections so far.

What's Happening

According to the latest figures, the film's India nett collection stands at Rs 65.55 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have reached Rs 76 crore. The overseas market has contributed Rs 30.25 crore to the total.

As per Sacnilk, OM Operation Mole collected Rs 4.10 crore nett in India on Wednesday, November 25. The film registered 6,115 shows across languages on Day 6, with the Tamil version accounting for the largest share of the day's earnings.

Tamil screenings contributed Rs 2.60 crore through 3,364 shows, followed by the Telugu version, which earned Rs 1.25 crore from 1,625 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 25 lakh through 1,126 shows.

The film's overseas earnings stood at Rs 75 lakh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, its domestic collection witnessed a 24.1% decline from Tuesday's Rs 5.40 crore. The Day 6 earnings were also considerably lower than its opening-day collection of Rs 18.10 crore.

OM Operation Mole Six-Day Box Office Breakdown

OM Operation Mole began its theatrical run with Rs 18.10 crore net in India on Friday, November 20. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore, registering a 13% drop.

The film witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday, earning Rs 15.90 crore, up 1% from the previous day. However, collections declined sharply on Monday, with the film registering Rs 6.30 crore, a drop of 60.4%.

The downward trend continued on Tuesday as the film earned Rs 5.40 crore, marking a 14.3% decline. On Wednesday, its collection settled at Rs 4.10 crore.

Tamil Version Leads Language-Wise Collections

Among the three language versions, Tamil continues to account for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. Its cumulative net collection has reached Rs 46.90 crore, contributing 71.5% to the overall India total.

The Telugu version follows with Rs 16.15 crore, accounting for 24.6% of the domestic earnings. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 2.50 crore, making up 3.8% of the total.

The Tamil version recorded 20% occupancy on Wednesday, while Telugu registered 21%. Hindi screenings reported an occupancy of 10%.

Breaking down the format-wise occupancy, Tamil 2D recorded 18.54% overall occupancy. Morning, afternoon, evening and night shows registered 13.31%, 18.54%, 18.38% and 23.15%, respectively.

Telugu 2D reported 15.27% overall occupancy, with morning shows recording 10.09%, afternoon shows 15.55%, evening shows 11.91% and night shows 19.45%.

Hindi 2D registered 8.29% overall occupancy. Its morning, afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 6.80%, 7.60%, 6.40% and 8.90%, respectively.

About OM Operation Mole

OM Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans in key roles. The film released in theatres on November 20.