Minutes-long microdramas are set to notch $20 billion in revenue this year as global viewers swarm to their screens in search of quick, easy hits.

After the projected 24 per cent growth globally in 2026, the market will expand further and rake in $32 billion by 2031, according to a report by Media Partners Asia.

Audiences across the globe have latched on to the soapy serials, tailored to fit smartphones' vertical screens and social-media scrollers' fickle attentions. Cliffhangers, sudden tonal shifts and mafia-centered plotlines have fueled the genre's rise in popularity outside China, where they first took off, with major Hollywood players including Fox Entertainment, Walt Disney Co. and Paramount+ beginning to explore the format. Worldwide, one-tenth of people now watch the mini-films.

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China still dominates most of the shows' production and viewership. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology pull in over 80 per cent of the country's $15.2 billion in revenue from the films, MPA said. In India, Asia's second-largest market, local streamers like JioHotstar have drawn audiences with low-priced subscriptions billed outside app stores.

Yet profit margins remain thin, particularly outside China. More than half of revenue earned outside the country is burned on marketing to attract viewers who mostly watch for free, MPA said.

Producers are turning to artificial intelligence to pad their margins, though audiences haven't taken to videos made with the technology. About 75% of new titles on apps outside China this year were generated with AI, but most top-viewed films on the platforms still feature live action, MPA estimates.

"AI has made a title cheap enough to test almost any idea, and catalogs have filled accordingly," said Myat Pan Phyu, an analyst at MPA. "Viewing has moved far less."





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