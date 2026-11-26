A fire erupted in a densely populated area of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, according to a toll released by the health ministry.

Footage shot by passersby and authenticated by AFP showed a massive blaze and huge clouds of smoke rising from the site.

The fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on a crowded highway, state media reported.

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene and 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

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