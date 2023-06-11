3 British Tourists Missing After Boat Bursts Into Flames Off Egypt's Coast: Report

A total of 29 people were reportedly on board.

Three British passengers are missing after a boat carrying tourists burst into flames in the Red Sea off Egypt on Sunday, according to a BBC report. The boat was approaching the Elphinstone Reef, known for being a good spot to see sharks and dolphins when it caught fire. A total of 29 people were reportedly on board including 15 British passengers along with 14 crew members.

Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat, called Hurricane, off the coast of Marsa Alam. All of those who had been rescued suffered no injuries and were taken to shore in good health.

In a video of the incident captured by an eyewitness, the boat is seen entirely engulfed in flames and smoke.

Here's the video:

حريق مركب سفاري بطول ٤٠ متر اسمها hurricane في جنوب البحر الأحمر و بالتحديد منطقة Elphinstone و انقاذ معظم السياح فيما عدا ٣ لا يزالوا مفقودين و يعتقد ان جنسيتهم انجليز، نتمني السلامه للجميع و ربنا ينجي المفقودين.



المصدر: شهود عيان pic.twitter.com/hRg1YlzNb7 — RedSea_Anglers ⚓ 🚢 🇪🇬🇱🇧🇬🇷 (@HanySadekk) June 11, 2023

As per Sky News, the boat had left Port Ghalib on Tuesday, June 6, and was due to return on Sunday. Authorities suggest that the fire was the result of an electrical fault.

The Red Sea Governorate said, "The initial examination resulted in an electrical short circuit in the engine room, and the investigation authorities went to conduct an inspection and investigation.''

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved."

A search is still underway for 3 British passengers by the concerned authorities and other boats. According to a statement by The Red Sea Governorate, the ambulance Authority and the Directorate of Health Affairs have been notified to raise the level of readiness and follow-up is underway.