Missing British Tourist With Epilepsy Found On Life Support After Vanishing In Thailand

A shocking turn of events has unfolded in Thailand, where 29-year-old Ashton Jones, a British tourist from Wales, went missing during a night out in Bangkok. In a bizarre and alarming development, Jones was later found in a hospital, where he is currently fighting for his life on life support and undergoing emergency brain surgery.

According to The Metro, his friends spent hours searching for Ashton after he went missing from the nightclub before finding him in the hospital. Medics believe he was attacked. Ashton, who has epilepsy, is now fighting for his life after emergency brain surgery, 6,000 miles away from home.

His worried grandmother, Beverley Walker, of Cwmbran, Gwent, is desperately trying to raise money to pay for his medical care.

Beverley said, 'I am deeply concerned that without immediate financial or diplomatic assistance, my grandson may not survive.' The emotional toll on our family is immense. We are heartbroken and fearful, watching from afar while Ashton suffers without the care he urgently requires.'

The family has set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise 50,000 pounds to help cover medical expenses and to bring him home.

According to his family, Jones had traveled to Bangkok with a friend, where they were joined by another acquaintance. The group spent nearly a week exploring the city. However, their trip took a tragic turn when Jones vanished during a night out.

The circumstances surrounding Jones' disappearance and subsequent hospitalisation remain shrouded in mystery. Authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to his hospitalisation, and Jones' family is anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.