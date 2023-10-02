25 Injured In Huge Fire At Police Headquarters In Egypt's Ismailia

The cause of the blaze is not yet known (Representational)

A huge fire broke out at a police headquarters in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, injuring at least 25 people, according to security sources.

No casualties were immediately reported but the building is staffed by soldiers at all hours and hospitals were placed on alert.

Footage on local media showed smoke rising from the entirely blackened multi-story building.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out at the headquarters of the Directorate of Security before dawn, is not yet known.

The health ministry deployed 30 ambulances to the scene and two military planes are en-route, according to state media.

Deadly fires are a common hazard in Egypt, where fire codes are rarely enforced and emergency services are often slow to arrive.

In August 2022, a fire caused by a short circuit killed 41 worshippers in a Cairo church, prompting calls to improve the country's infrastructure and the response time of the fire brigade.

In March 2021, at least 20 people died in a fire at a textile factory in the capital, while in 2020, two hospital fires killed 14 people.

