Egyptian Restaurant's Viral Ad Uses Real Iran-Tel Aviv Strike Clips, Draws Backlash

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an Egyptian restaurant has reportedly launched a promotional campaign inspired by the recent Iranian strikes on Tel Aviv. A video circulating widely on X features real footage of the strikes, with the bursting flames transitioning into a flaming pan where meat and vegetables are being cooked.

According to reports, Egypt maintains a strategic partnership with the United States, a cold peace with Israel, and a cautious yet historically pragmatic posture towards Tehran.

A closer look at the staff uniforms in the video identifies the restaurant as Ahmed Nada (Haty Ahmed Nada), a popular Egyptian chain known for its grills, trays and tajines.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on X, where viewers are sharply divided. Several users criticised both the restaurant and Egypt for the alleged campaign.

One user wrote, "Never mock another person's bad time, because you never know." Another commented, "These racists think this is a joke. Their time is coming." A third added, "This restaurant could feed Israeli people who are hiding in Sharm El Sheikh. Shame on Egyptian policy. You're betrayers."

However, others found the video humorous and praised the restaurant's creativity.

One user joked, "Now that's a restaurant I'd go to!" Another wrote, "If you smell... Iran is cooking!" A third commented, "Wow, wish he had a branch here," while another added, "I don't care what they're cooking-I'll take four."

Egypt's Relationship With Iran

Israel and Egypt, the most populous Arab state, fought wars in 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973. However, Egypt became the first Arab nation to sign a peace agreement with Israel in 1978 at Camp David. President Anwar Sadat, who negotiated the deal, was assassinated three years later.

Despite its continued unpopularity among many Egyptians, the treaty remains a cornerstone of Egypt's foreign and security policy and is central to its relationship with the United States. While Israel and Egypt cooperate in sectors such as oil and gas, economic ties remain limited.

Egypt's Stance On The Ongoing Conflict

During the current Middle East crisis, several prominent Egyptian political and media figures have voiced sharp criticism of the attacks on Iran and of the states involved, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

In an X post, Egyptian parliamentarian and media personality Mostafa Bakry warned: "If Iran falls, the eyes of the Israeli enemy will turn toward major countries in the Middle East."

Broadcaster Ahmed Moussa, known for his close ties to the Sisi government, called the campaign a "Zionist-American plan" to overthrow the Iranian regime and urged Tehran to focus its response on Israel. "We want a real rocket that strikes the heart of Tel Aviv," he posted on X.