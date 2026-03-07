Airspaces Closed, Embassies Hit: How 1 Week Of Iran War Affected Middle East

The broadening Iran war has ricocheted across the region and beyond, with nearly every country in the Middle East sustaining damage from missile hits, drone strikes or shrapnel. Many are reporting casualties, and key embassies, economic engines and passageways have closed down.

On Friday, the seventh day of war, Israeli warplanes struck Beirut and Tehran as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries. There was no sign of the war letting up, as US President Donald Trump appeared to rule out negotiations with Iran and called for "unconditional surrender."

Since the war started with a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, foreign governments have urged citizens to leave Middle East countries on any available commercial flight. Airspaces have closed, cruise ships and tankers have been unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and major airlines have canceled flights. Countries around the world have scrambled to organize repatriation flights to get their citizens out of the region.

Here's a country-by-country breakdown of the impact of the war so far.

All airspace information is for commercial flights, from the real-time flight-tracking service Flightradar 24, as of Friday, or national authorities.

Death count: At least 1,230 according to Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. It's unknown how many are civilians. That figure doesn't include the latest Israeli strikes on the Iranian capital of Tehran. Witnesses described the airstrikes as particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Others reported explosions around the Iranian city of Kermanshah, in an area home to multiple missile bases.

Israel's military also said Friday that it had pummeled an underground bunker Iranian leaders had planned to use in emergencies, deploying more than 50 fighter jets and 100 munitions.

Major casualty incidents: More than 160 were killed by a strike on an elementary school in Minab, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Damage and impact: State TV and the Red Crescent Society of Iran say the US-Israeli strikes have hit hospitals, pharmacies, schools, police stations, gyms, missile launchers, government buildings in Tehran and leadership compounds. Israel says it is also targeting nuclear infrastructure. Reports on state TV quote Iranians saying their homes have been damaged. The Red Crescent Society says the strikes have hit 174 cities in the country. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials have been killed.

Airspace: Closed.

Death count: Eleven civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities. That includes three siblings, ages 16, 15, 13; a Filipina caretaker killed while escorting the woman in her charge to a shelter; and a mother of three who was a volunteer medic.

Major casualty incidents: A strike in Beit Shemesh left nine dead.

Damage and impact: Several locations - among them a synagogue and public shelter in Beit Shemesh, an apartment building in Tel Aviv, a road in Jerusalem - have been hit by Iranian missiles. Israeli police also say an Iranian warhead landed close to Jerusalem's Old City, close to many holy sites. The extent of damage to Israeli military bases and other sensitive locations is unknown; the military does not reveal that information.

Airspace: Closed.

Death count: The number of people killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the resumption of hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah has risen to 217, with 798 wounded, Lebanon's health ministry said Friday. It was unclear how many were civilians.

Israel has launched a series of strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut after ordering all residents of the densely populated area to evacuate. Israel says it has struck only Hezbollah-linked targets.

Damage and impact: The strikes in Lebanon were the heaviest since a 2024 ceasefire ended the last war between Israel and Hezbollah, which fired rockets at Israel in the opening days of the latest conflict. Israel has also sent ground troops into southern Lebanon border areas.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon have been displaced, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Airspace: Lebanon's airspace is not fully closed. Flights are coming and going, but many airlines have canceled flights.

Casualties: At least 10 people have died in Kuwait.

Major casualty incidents: Six American soldiers were killed at an operations center located at a civilian port in Kuwait, more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the main Army base, according to satellite images and a US official.

Damage and impact: On Monday, the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck. On Thursday, the embassy closed - fully shutting down operations. A satellite image taken Monday and reviewed by AP shows the main building in the complex destroyed, with a trail of black smoke rising from it. It's in Port Shuaiba, a working seaport south of Kuwait City.

Missiles were shot toward Kuwait on Thursday evening, activating air defense systems, the army general chief of staff said in a statement.

Airspace: Closed

Casualties: Three civilians have been killed in the UAE, foreign workers from Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the country reported. At least 68 people have been injured.

Damage and impact: The United Arab Emirates said three drones hit the country Friday but did not elaborate on where they fell or any damage caused. The UAE's air defenses destroyed nine ballistic missiles and intercepted 109 drones Friday, according to the defence ministry. Since the start of the war, 205 ballistic missiles and 1,184 drones have been detected in UAE territory, with most destroyed, officials said.

The city of Dubai, with a global reputation as the safest place in the Middle East and a hub for global investment, has sustained damage to its international airport and, according to the U.S central command, known as CENTCOM, hotels along its coastline.

Airspace: Technically open, but no flight activity due to restrictions.

Casualties: One civilian, an Asian worker, was killed by a fire set by a strike Monday, according to Bahrain's Interior Ministry. Two others were wounded.

Damage and impact: Bahrain said a fire was started Thursday night by an Iranian missile that hit a state-run oil refinery in Maameer, south of the capital. It said the fire was extinguished without injuries and the refinery was still working.

Its defense ministry said Thursday it had intercepted 75 Iranian ballistic missiles, destroying 65 while 10 fell inside its territory. It also reported intercepting 124 drones, downing 88.

Airspace: Closed.

Damage and casualties: Several people, including children, suffered minor injuries in the countryside outside Damascus from Iranian missile debris, Syria's state news agency SANA said. Some areas in Syria's southern provinces also saw missile debris fall from Iranian projectiles fired toward Israel, with no additional injuries or material damage reported, SANA said.

Airspace: Closed.

Casualties: Strikes on Iranian proxy sites by the US or Israel have killed militia members, though it's not clear how many.

Damage and impact: A security official with Iraq's navy said an oil tanker flying the Bahamas flag was hit by an explosion Thursday while docked near Khor al-Zubair port in southern Iraq. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

It comes after a wave of drone and missile attacks intercepted over Irbil on Tuesday, the capital of northern Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region. Multiple drones targeted areas around the US consulate building but did not hit it directly. Debris from the intercepted drones caused fires and property damage.

Iran-linked Iraqi militias have also claimed multiple attacks on the Kurdish region, which hosts bases with US troops.

Protesters also attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that it would stop production in a key oil field because of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused crude oil prices to surge worldwide.

Airspace: Closed.

Damage and impact: Jordanian police announced Sunday that five people were injured by falling shrapnel after Iranian projectiles were intercepted in the kingdom's airspace.

Airspace: Open, but many airlines have cancelled flights.

Damage and impact: Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said Friday that four drones have been destroyed, three in the eastern areas of Riyadh and another to the northeast of the capital. It also said that a cruise missile was intercepted over the city of Kharj.

Earlier this week, Iran struck the US Embassy in Riyadh with two drones, causing "limited fire" and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry. The embassy has urged Americans to avoid the compound.

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery also has come under attack from drones, but its defenses downed the aircraft, a military spokesman told the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The refinery has a capacity of over half a million barrels of crude oil a day.

Airspace: Partially closed in the area bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Damage and impact: The ripple effects of the war have hit Egypt's struggling economy, as global shipping firms decided to reroute vessel fleets away from the Suez Canal. The canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas, is a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped country.

Airspace: Commercial flights are leaving the country, though there have been cancellations, and most countries are recommending residents travel through Taba and Sharm al-Sheikh instead of Cairo.

Damage and impact: Qatar's Ministry of Defense said Thursday that 14 ballistic missiles and four drones were fired at the country. It said air defenses intercepted all the drones and 13 of the missiles, while the 14th fell in the sea. On Wednesday, it said Iran launched two ballistic missiles against it, with one hitting Al-Udeid Qatari Base, though it didn't cause casualties.

Airspace: Closed.

Casualties: An Indian mariner was killed off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital, Monday, when a bomb-carrying drone boat exploded against a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker. Four more mariners were injured Sunday when their oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under attack, the state-run Oman News Agency said. It's not clear who launched either attack, but Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait.

Damage and impact: Oman, long an intermediary between the West and Iran, has repeatedly come under attack by Iran. A vessel was hit by a projectile early Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman off the United Arab Emirates, according to an agency of the UK military. There were no reported casualties. Drone attacks have also targeted the country's largest port of Salalah, as well as Duqm port.

Airspace: Open, but many commercial flights are canceled. Muscat airport has become a base for evacuation flights.

Damage and impact: A Shahed drone damaged a hangar at a British air base on Cyprus' southern coastline. Cyprus says the drone was launched from Beirut.

Damage and impact: NATO defense systems have intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran as it headed toward Turkey's airspace, the country's defense ministry said. A ministry statement said the missile was detected after crossing the Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was intercepted by NATO units stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Debris from the missile fell into a district of Hatay province, near the border with Syria. There were no casualties.

Airspace: Open

Damage and impact: A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters Wednesday. Sri Lankan officials say 87 bodies were recovered and 32 people rescued, with roughly 180 people believed to have been aboard the IRIS Dena.

On Thursday, the country said another Iranian ship arrived in its waters, with authorities informed that one of its engines suffered a failure and rescuers evacuating more than 200 sailors. None had health issues, officials said. Sri Lanka has taken custody of the ship.

Airspace: Open

Damage and impact: The country said Thursday that Iranian drones had attacked its exclave of Nakhchivan, injuring four civilians and damaging an airport building. Iran denied launching the drone. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev called it "a groundless act of terror and aggression" and said the military had been instructed "to prepare and implement retaliatory measures." The country's diplomats are being evacuated from Iran in the wake of the drone attacks.

Airspace: Southern sector closed

