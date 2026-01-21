Why These Lakes In Egypt Do Not Let You Drown

Turquoise blue water, quaint views, and pools where it is almost impossible to sink. Sounds otherworldly, no? But it is the reality of the Siwa Salt Lakes in Egypt.

The interesting part? The site looks exactly as you see it on Instagram. Often, travel bloggers find quaint spots, and when they go viral, the reality hits differently. But these stunning pools, located in the Siwa Oasis, Egypt, are smaller replicas of the Dead Sea, a salt lake bordered by Israel, Jordan, and Palestine.

Why Is It Impossible To Sink In Siwa Salt Pools

Siwa Oasis is a remote desert area near the Libyan border. The pools are a result of natural geology and salt mining. The authorities excavate minerals from the dried salt lakes, which often naturally fill with freshwater from underground springs.

The result? Stunning turquoise blue hyper-saline pools. Since these lakes are in the middle of a desert, water evaporates quickly, elevating the concentration of mineral salts and creating buoyancy. If you accidentally fall into one of these pools, you will start floating on the surface in no time.

In some pools, the concentration of salt can reach up to 95%, a level significantly higher than that of the oceans, making it impossible for anyone to sink.

Siwa Salt Lakes Have Healing Properties

There are four major lakes in Siwa, and a few small pools. The drone images on the internet show the centre brimming with blue water. The edges are white because of the salt deposits, and the terrain around the pools and lakes is brown, muddy, and rugged.

According to a ScienceDirect report, many mummies have been found in the region, affirming the presence of settlements since 2,000 BCE (if not earlier). It is believed that the salt, mixed with salt crystals and impurities in sand and clay, was used to build the Shali Fortress, which was four to five stories high and home to hundreds of Siwi Berbers.

Today, the excavated salt from these lakes and ponds is used for several things, including building furniture and wellness treatments, as reported by Aqua Magazine. The minerals in the water are believed to heal skin ailments, sinus issues, and a few other health issues. In fact, locals once used to bathe their children in these turquoise blue waters to heal their skin-related problems.

However, if you decide to explore the stunning Siwa lakes or pools, make sure not to get the water into your eyes. You should also avoid shaving before visiting the site to prevent irritation.

How To Reach Siwa Salt Lakes

The best way to enjoy the Siwa Lakes is to book a full-day tour from Alexandria or Cairo to Siwa. You can also use a tuk-tuk for a half-day return trip. The lakes are located within the Siwa Salt Group's working salt mine, which is open to tourists every day.

Apart from swimming in Siwa's salt lakes and Cleopatra's pool, you can explore the Oracle Temple, Shali Fortress, and the Mountain of the Dead tombs.

For hundreds of years, the Siwa Oasis remained closed to visitors until a highway opened in the 1980s, allowing tourists to explore this otherworldly site. The next time you are in Egypt, set aside a day in your itinerary to float in the saline lakes of Siwa.

Also Read | Lake Natron, The Red Lake In Tanzania That Turns Living Things Into Stone

