Ride-hailing giant Uber named Rakesh Ranjan as its president for India and South Asia on Thursday. Ranjan, a former Zomato executive, will now have a wider mandate that stretches beyond India to key markets across the region. He will assume the role on January 4, 2027.

The appointment comes at a time when competition is intensifying across transport, logistics and delivery businesses. Companies are fighting for consumer attention, while also trying to build sustainable profits in a market where price-sensitive users have plenty of options.

Ranjan, who is currently the CEO of Allen Online, is no stranger to that challenge.

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At Zomato, he spent years helping scale the company's food-delivery operations, one of the country's most fiercely contested digital businesses. He rose through the ranks and eventually led the food-delivery business, overseeing a segment that became central to Zomato's growth story.

Uber's previous India MD, Prabhjeet Singh, left the company to join OpenAI earlier in the year. Now, Uber believes that experience can help shape its future.

The company said Ranjan will lead its strategy and operations across India and South Asia. His appointment signals Uber's intention to deepen its presence in the region, where demand for mobility, delivery and digital services continues to expand.

For Uber, India remains one of its most important international markets. The company has pushed beyond traditional cab services in recent years, introducing products aimed at two-wheelers, autos and other everyday transport needs. The shift reflects a broader effort to reach more users and adapt to local travel habits.

Significantly, India is home to Uber's largest technology centres outside the US, located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Who Is Rakesh Ranjan

Ranjan spent nearly eight years at Zomato, joining the company in 2017 when India's food-delivery market was entering a hyper-competitive phase. Over the years, he took on several leadership roles, including overseeing Zomato Gold and sales operations, before eventually rising to become CEO of the company's food ordering and delivery business.

Following his stint at Zomato, Ranjan moved to Allen Online, the digital learning arm of Allen Career Institute, where he served as chief executive officer. His career has largely been built around scaling consumer-facing internet businesses, managing large teams and navigating fiercely competitive markets, experience that Uber is now looking to tap as it expands across India and South Asia.

He is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), graduating with distinction and earning merit scholarships at both institutions.