More than 3.5 billion usernames, passwords and personal documents have been exposed online after two unsecured databases were discovered by cybersecurity researchers. The discovery has raised fresh concerns about online privacy and the growing threat of data theft. According to a report by WIRED, the two databases were discovered independently by security researchers Greg Pollock and Jeremiah Fowler. Both contained huge amounts of sensitive information that could potentially be misused by cybercriminals.

WIRED reported that one database, discovered by Pollock, contained more than 1.5 billion records, mainly linked to Chinese individuals and businesses. It reportedly included at least 840 million distinct national identity numbers, 300 million phone numbers, around 11 million student records and nearly eight million business registrations.

The second database, discovered by Fowler, contained around two billion login credentials. These included email addresses, usernames, passwords, browser cookies, session tokens and device information.

According to WIRED, the exposed information covered accounts linked to major technology platforms, social media websites and online shopping services. Researchers also found millions of email addresses connected to government, education and other organisations.

One particularly concerning discovery was around 400,000 documents that appeared to contain information collected by information-stealing malware. These files reportedly included login details, browser data, operating system information and other personal files. Such information could help criminals gain access to victims' digital accounts.

Researchers could not identify the owners of either database. However, the database containing around two billion login credentials was taken offline after Fowler contacted its hosting company. The other database also became inaccessible during the investigation.

It remains unclear how long the information was publicly available or whether criminals accessed or misused it.

Data Leak Exposes Users To Identity Theft, Scams And Cyberattacks

The breach highlights the risks of unsecured databases and exposed personal information. Cybercriminals can use this data for identity theft, phishing scams and other forms of online fraud.

To stay safer online, users should use strong, unique passwords for each account, enable multi-factor authentication and store their login details in a trusted password manager. The incident is a reminder of the growing importance of protecting personal information in an increasingly digital world.