Free Wi-Fi at an airport, railway station or cafe can feel like a small convenience. A few taps, and you are online without using your mobile data. But that quick connection could also expose your personal information to cybercriminals.

As more consumers work, shop, make payments and access personal accounts on the move, public Wi-Fi networks have become part of everyday life. However, not every network offering free internet is safe. Some may be poorly secured, while others could be deliberately designed to steal sensitive information.

One of the biggest threats comes from fake Wi-Fi hotspots. Cybercriminals can set up networks with names that closely resemble those of legitimate establishments. An unsuspecting customer may connect to one, believing it belongs to the airport, hotel or cafe; they are visiting.

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The danger is that such networks can allow attackers to intercept internet traffic and potentially access passwords, personal details and banking credentials. With artificial intelligence making cyberattacks increasingly sophisticated, identifying fraudulent networks could become even more difficult for ordinary users.

Why Free Public Wi-Fi Can Be Risky

Harish Kumar, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, told NDTV that consumers often underestimate the security risks associated with open Wi-Fi networks.

He advises users to connect only to verified hotspots and confirm the network name with the establishment before accessing it. Consumers should also avoid banking transactions or sharing sensitive information while connected to public networks.

Using a trusted virtual private network (VPN), keeping devices updated, disabling automatic Wi-Fi connectivity and enabling two-factor authentication can offer additional protection.

The concern is not limited to stolen passwords. Public Wi-Fi can also expose users to privacy risks, particularly when they access websites or services that do not adequately encrypt their data.

Varun Grover, Business Unit Head at mFilterIt, points out that free connectivity can carry hidden privacy costs.

Cybercriminals may exploit fake hotspots and intercept unencrypted internet traffic to collect passwords, card details and personal information. Such data could then be misused for identity theft, financial fraud or unauthorised access to online accounts.

Grover recommends using mobile data or trusted networks wherever possible. If connecting to public Wi-Fi is unavoidable, consumers should use a reliable VPN, switch off auto-connect, keep their devices updated and avoid accessing financial applications.

Should You Make UPI Payments On Public Wi-Fi?

For frequent travellers, the temptation to use free Wi-Fi can be particularly strong. However, the convenience may not be worth the risk when financial information is involved.

Ravindra Singh, Managing Director of Delcom Telesystems, advises consumers to treat public Wi-Fi as a convenience for basic internet access rather than a connection for confidential transactions.

He recommends switching to mobile data or a personal hotspot when accessing banking services, making UPI payments or viewing financial records, business documents and sensitive emails.

Singh also cautions against assuming that every public Wi-Fi network is inherently dangerous. The bigger problem is connecting to unknown networks without checking whether they are genuine.

Using a secure personal connection while handling sensitive information can significantly reduce the chances of exposing private data.

How To Stay Safe While Using Public Wi-Fi

Consumers do not necessarily have to stop using public Wi-Fi. A few precautions can make the experience considerably safer.

Verify the network name: Ask the hotel, cafe; or airport staff for the official Wi-Fi name before connecting. Do not rely on network names that simply look familiar. Avoid banking transactions: Do not make UPI payments, access banking applications or enter card details on public networks. Switch to mobile data instead. Use a trusted VPN: A VPN encrypts internet traffic, making it harder for others on the network to intercept the information. Disable auto-connect: Turn off automatic Wi-Fi connections to prevent your phone from joining unknown networks without your knowledge. Keep devices updated: Install operating system and security updates regularly to protect against known vulnerabilities. Enable two-factor authentication: An additional verification step can make it harder for someone to access your accounts even if they obtain your password. Log out of accounts: Avoid leaving personal accounts open on shared or public devices. Disconnect from the network once you are done.

As dependence on public connectivity grows, free internet access is likely to remain an attractive option for consumers. But convenience should not come at the cost of digital safety. The simplest rule is to use public Wi-Fi for routine browsing, not sensitive transactions. When it comes to banking, payments and confidential information, your mobile data or personal hotspot is usually the safer choice.