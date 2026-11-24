India's workplaces are heading for a generational shift. By 2030, nearly one in every two employees in the country could belong to Generation Z. Yet, a large number of companies are still struggling to understand what keeps these young workers motivated.

Gen Z's share of India's workforce has doubled to 28 per cent in just three years and is projected to reach 47 per cent by 2030, according to a report by Great Place To Work, a workplace culture research and consulting firm.

The findings point to a growing challenge for India's human resources (HR) teams. A survey of more than 100 HR professionals, including chief human resources officers (CHROs), found that only three in 10 clearly understand what motivates employees across different generations.

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What Does Gen Z Want From Employers?

For younger employees, flexibility is emerging as a major priority. As many as 78 per cent of CHROs associate flexibility with what Gen Z values most. Meanwhile, 59 per cent identify a lack of flexibility as the biggest reason young employees leave their jobs.

This is also creating friction within organisations. Around 66 per cent of HR leaders say flexibility and hybrid working arrangements are the biggest sources of tension between different generations at the workplace.

The expectations of older employees are somewhat different. Millennials place greater importance on fair and transparent career progression, while Gen X and older workers value stability and predictability.

However, some expectations cut across generations. Career progression emerged as a priority for 69 per cent of CHROs, followed by credible leadership at 68 per cent. Flexibility and meaningful work were also important, cited by 60 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

The challenge for employers, therefore, is not simply to offer more flexibility or introduce new workplace policies. It is to understand that employees at different stages of their careers may have different reasons to stay or leave.



Why Are Young Employees Leaving Jobs?

Interestingly, salary is not always the biggest reason behind employees quitting early. Nearly six in 10 CHROs said employees in their first two years are the most likely to leave an organisation. Around 68 per cent attributed early exits to a mismatch between what was promised during recruitment and what employees actually experienced after joining.

Another 64 per cent pointed to poor manager or team fit, while 45 per cent identified pay as a factor. Despite these concerns, only 24 per cent of HR leaders said their organisations check whether a successful recruitment actually translates into a successful employee.

Some companies are now experimenting with ways to address the problem. One approach involves checking in with new employees on their fifth day, fifth week and fifth month. This allows managers to identify concerns before the probation period ends. Others are creating internal platforms where employees can take up short-term projects in different departments, giving them opportunities to explore new roles without leaving the organisation.

"The most challenging group, I find, is Gen Z. And the most unprepared are the organisations that will have to manage them. These students ask "why" before "how". They want purpose, feedback within days rather than annual reviews, and managers who coach rather than command. Employers often dismiss this as entitlement, but there is a difference in what motivates them," Dr Poornima Gupta, Program Director, Great Lakes Gurgaon, told NDTV.

She added, "Employers need to change how they lead them. Those who adapt will gain a workforce that is fluent in AI and ready to contribute. The rest will keep labelling them as difficult, and see their leaving as inability to commit."

AI Is Changing What Young Employees Bring To The Table

The generational shift is also taking place at a time when artificial intelligence is changing how people learn, work and prepare for their careers.

Today's fresh graduates are entering the workplace with exposure to AI tools that many experienced professionals had to learn on the job. While younger employees bring technological familiarity, older professionals offer industry knowledge and years of practical experience.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, says the combination can make teams significantly stronger.

"A few years ago, when preparing for a big gig or a presentation, one would practise in front of the mirror again and again and hope for the best. This has changed now. With the help of generative AI, you can prepare with an AI agent, talk through your ideas, get questions thrown back at you, and try again. A lot can happen when the two work together," Kapoor said.

She believes the ability to turn ideas into reality will become increasingly important as AI adoption spreads. "In today's world, you will find many engineers and AI students. What makes them more powerful is the ability to bring a thought into reality," she said.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 also underlines the scale of the transition. Employers expect 39 per cent of workers' core skills to change by 2030.