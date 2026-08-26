'Meaningless Work Making Employees Lonely': New Study Flags Creativity Crisis In India

For many employees, loneliness at work does not mean sitting alone at a desk. It can happen even in a busy office, surrounded by colleagues, meetings and constant messages.

A new study published in Applied Psychology suggests that one reason employees may feel disconnected is hiding in plain sight: they may not find their work meaningful.

The research, co-authored by Dr Mantasha Firoz, Assistant Professor, MDI Gurgaon, found that employees who see less meaning in their work are more likely to experience workplace loneliness. That loneliness, in turn, can reduce their creativity.

The researchers studied employees from two Indian sectors -- banking and public-sector undertakings -- and found the same broad pattern in both groups. The first study covered 204 banking employees, while the second included 375 PSU employees.

When Work Starts Feeling Pointless

Work meaningfulness is not simply about having an interesting job. It is about feeling that the work has value and purpose. Employees who see their work as worthwhile may be more willing to invest their time, energy and attention in it.

But when that sense of purpose disappears, something else can happen. Dr Mantasha Firoz and Chaudhary explain that a lack of meaning can act like a loss of psychological resources. Employees may become less socially engaged. Over time, this can contribute to a feeling of disconnection from colleagues and the wider workplace.

An employee can attend meetings, speak to colleagues and work in a crowded office, yet still feel emotionally distant or excluded. "Employees who believe that their organisation values their contributions and cares about their well-being are better able to withstand the harmful effects of workplace loneliness," Dr Mantasha Firoz told NDTV.

The study defines workplace loneliness around unsatisfactory social relationships at work. The researchers also point out that loneliness can affect both regular and remote workers.

Loneliness Can Silence New Ideas

Creativity requires more than technical skills. Employees need attention, energy, motivation and the willingness to put in discretionary effort. But loneliness can drain some of these resources.

The study found a significant negative relationship between workplace loneliness and creativity in both samples. In the banking study, the relationship was stronger, while the PSU study also showed a statistically significant negative association.

This can create a quiet problem for companies. An employee may have good ideas but stop sharing them. They may be less willing to suggest a new way of doing something or spend extra time solving a problem creatively.

The researchers found that workplace loneliness acts as the link between meaningfulness and creativity. In other words, work that feels less meaningful can contribute to loneliness, which can then reduce creative engagement.

"The findings send a clear warning to organisations. Declining creativity should not automatically be blamed on poor motivation or resistance to change. A quiet employee may not be unwilling to contribute; that employee may feel that the work has no meaning or that nobody in the organisation genuinely cares. Managers must therefore help employees understand how their roles contribute to broader organisational and societal goals. They must also create workplaces where employees feel heard, valued and connected," Dr Mantasha Firoz added.