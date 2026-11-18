US and South Korean authorities have issued cybersecurity advisories, urging Java users to urgently install security updates after vulnerabilities were found in the popular programming language.

Such was the concern in South Korea, where Java is widely used, that the presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with related government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the issue, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerabilities required immediate patching.

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on November 17 that contains fixes for the issue.

Cybersecurity concerns around the world have mounted this year with the rapid pace of AI development, including rogue AI agent incidents, and amid a slew of tech outages in recent days. Cybersecurity companies regularly turn up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency said on Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install the security updates.

South Korea is considered to be particularly vulnerable as it is among countries with heavy Java usage rates across the public and private sectors, according to a 2021 survey by the programming tool maker JetBrains.

China and Germany also have heavy usage rates.

Java represented 53% of programming language use in South Korea compared to a global average of 30%, the JetBrains survey said.

The use in South Korea was especially high in the public sector with a 72% share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey last year.

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