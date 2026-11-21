Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar RS200 in India at Rs 1,98,441 (ex-showroom). The fully faired sports bike receives its most significant update yet, adding electronic throttle control, riding modes, traction control and a quickshifter alongside hardware and display upgrades. All of these changes are aimed at improving the bike's appeal for consumers.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Powertrain

The RS200 continues with its 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, but output has increased from 24 hp to 25 hp. Peak power is now produced at 10,000rpm, up from 9,750rpm on the earlier model, while torque remains at 18.7 Nm.

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The big change is the addition of an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB), which allows the motorcycle's electronics to manage throttle response. This enables five ride modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Tour, along with traction control to manage rear-wheel slip during acceleration.

A Sports Shifter, effectively a bidirectional quickshifter, is also part of the update. It allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, bringing the RS200 closer to the hardware found on Bajaj's more premium models.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Hardware

Bajaj has replaced the conventional telescopic front forks with 37mm upside-down (USD) units. The change is aimed at improving front-end rigidity and steering precision during braking and cornering.

The rear tyre has also been upgraded to a 140/70-R17 radial unit. Earlier speculation had suggested a wider 150-section tyre, but the official specification confirms the 140-section radial.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: New Display, Features

The biggest visible change is inside the cockpit. The previous bonded colour LCD display has been replaced with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Google Maps mirroring for navigation.

Other additions include adjustable hand levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard-light switch and Panic Brake Alert. The TFT display is the same unit found on the latest Bajaj models, bringing the RS200 in line with the brand's newer electronics.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Price, Competition

The updated RS200 is priced at Rs 1,98,441 (ex-showroom), which is Rs 16,773 more than the previous version. The increase reflects the substantial jump in electronics, suspension and display hardware.

That puts the RS200 above the Hero Karizma XMR, which starts at Rs 1.86 lakh, but still below the KTM RC 200, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh. Bajaj is clearly positioning the RS200 as a more feature-rich option in the 200cc sports bike segment.