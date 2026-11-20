BYD India has crossed 20,000 cumulative electric vehicle deliveries in the country, doubling its tally from 10,000 units in just over a year. The company announced the milestone on November 20, with the 20,000th vehicle handed over at PPS BYD in Delhi. It is to be noted that the brand had announced 10,000 customer deliveries in September 2025.

The company says the milestone reflects growing customer confidence in its electric passenger vehicle portfolio and technology. BYD's India line-up currently includes the Atto 3, Sealion 7, Seal and eMax 7.

Best-Selling Models

The Atto 3 remains BYD India's volume leader, having crossed 9,000 deliveries. The Sealion 7 has also crossed 5,000 customer deliveries since its launch in February 2025. Together, those two models account for more than 14,000 of the company's 20,000-unit milestone. The Seal electric sedan and eMax 7 complete the rest of BYD's passenger EV portfolio in India.

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BYD's Statement

Shrirang Joshi, Vice President and National Sales Head at BYD India, said reaching 20,000 customer deliveries is an important milestone and reflects growing acceptance of the company's products and technology.

"The Atto 3 has surpassed 9,000 deliveries, while the Sealion 7 has crossed 5,000 customer deliveries, highlighting the strong response to our electric vehicle portfolio," he said.

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He added, "As we look ahead, our vision is to reach more customers, strengthen our dealership network and ownership experience, and make advanced and sustainable mobility accessible to a wider audience across India."

The milestone comes shortly after BYD introduced its ultra-luxury brand Denza in India. The brand debuted with two electric models: the Denza D9, a seven-seat luxury MPV, and the Denza Z9 GT, a high-performance electric shooting brake.

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The D9 is priced at Rs 90 lakh, while the Z9 GT starts at Rs 1.56 crore (ex-showroom). Both models position Denza in the ultra-luxury mobility segment, well above BYD's mainstream EV line-up.

BYD's India Presence

BYD India currently operates 51 showrooms across 40 cities, giving the company a wider physical presence as it looks to build on its delivery milestone. The network is intended to bring products, technology and after-sales support closer to customers across the country.