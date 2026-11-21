An unattended electric car in China spent an entire night repeatedly attempting to park itself in a residential basement garage, according to CCTV footage circulating on Chinese social media. The owner later checked the vehicle's records and found that its automatic parking function had been activated 868 times.

What The Footage Shows

The clips show apparently empty electric vehicles reversing and manoeuvring through underground car parks, with one sequence reportedly running from midnight to dawn. A security guard is seen watching the car move back and forth without a driver inside.

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Multiple videos of similar incidents surfaced online, showing various car models attempting to park multiple times. One particularly unusual clip shows an Avatr 06 and an Avatr 12 performing synchronised parking manoeuvres side by side at around 6 am. The two cars appear to follow the same routine.

Why The Cars Were Moving

Carnewschina's report suggests the footage emerged during Huawei's second Qiankun Intelligent Driving Open, a 14-day competition held from October 31 to November 13, 2026. More than 190,000 owners registered across eight categories.

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The Parking Elite category ranked participants by successful use of assisted-parking functions, including Automatic Parking Assist (APA), Remote Parking Assist (RPA), Exit-and-Park Assist (EPA) and parking-lot navigation assistance. The top 100 participants received Huawei points.

However, Huawei's rules only counted qualifying activity between 6 am and 10 pm. The pre-dawn manoeuvres seen in some clips therefore earned no additional points, raising questions about why the cars were still moving.

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Possible Explanations

There are three likely explanations for the repeated movements. Owners may have used the app to move their cars out of spaces before parking them again, poor lighting or faded bay markings could have interrupted a manoeuvre, or a software fault may have triggered the repeated attempts.

The CCTV footage alone cannot establish whether a fault occurred. Vehicle logs would be needed to determine what triggered the longer sequences.

Technology Behind It

The cars shown in the clips reportedly include the Avatr 06, 11 and 12, along with the Huajing S, all equipped with Huawei Qiankun intelligent-driving technology. Changan owns 40.99 percent of Avatr, while CATL holds 14.1 percent, with Huawei supplying the intelligent-driving system.

Huawei's ADS 3.2 supports Park-to-Park driving in unfamiliar garages, while its Valet Parking Driver (VPD) function allows owners to move their vehicles remotely using a smartphone. The company has demonstrated both remote parking and automated airport parking.