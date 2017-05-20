Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Showstopping Red Dress

Highlights
- Aishwarya wore a red gown by Ralph & Russo
- Earlier in the day, she picked a black asymmetrical ensemble
- Aishwarya will present her 2002 film Devdas today
Aishwarya, just wanted to say wow.
Aishwarya wore an off-shoulder black number and complemented it with a bright orange lip shade and winged eyeliner. Here's her first look on Day 4.
We still can't get over her first of red carpet appearance. Like her dress, her hair and make-up were spot on.
Ahead of the red carpet, Aishwarya made two appearances - in a bottle green Yanina Couture gown with floral work on it and a cream coloured gown.
Aishwarya reached Cannes on Thursday along with five year-old daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya took over the red carpet from Deepika Padukone, who made her final appearance on Thursday. Meanwhile Sonam Kapoor has also checked into Cannes.
Actresses Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan, Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das and music composer A R Rahman also made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.