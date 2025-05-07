CGBSE CG Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to announce Class 10th and 12th results today. The board exams for Class 10th were conducted from 3rd March,2025 to 24th March,2025, while the Class 12th board exams were conducted from 1st March,2025 to 28th March,2025. Over 5 lakh students appeared for the board examinations. Once declared, Students can check their board results on the official websites of CGBSE, Digilocker App and on Umang app.

CG Board Result 2025 Live: Official Websites to Check Result

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result LIVE: How To Check

Go to the CGBSE official results portal, results.cg.nic.in

Select the link for either "CGBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2025."

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save your result, and print it for future reference.

Here are Live Updates on CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: