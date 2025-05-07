West Bengal Class 12th Board Result Declared: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

West Bengal Class 12th Board Result Out: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education declared the results of Class 12th today. The 12th board exams were held from March 3 to March 18, 2025, and more than 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. Last year, the overall pass percentage for West Bengal Class 12th board exams were recorded at 90% and this year it is recorded at 90.79%.

Students can check their West Bengal Class 12th Result 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'WBCHSE Class 12 Results'

Enter your roll number and date of birth on the new page

Submit the details to view your West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025

Download and print your result for future reference

This year, many students secured more than 490 marks (out of 500). Here is the list of the top 3 performing students.

1. Rupayan Pal from Burdwan CMS High School secured the first rank in the West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2025, scoring an impressive 497 out of 500, which translates to 99.4%.

2. Tushar Debnath, a student from Bakshirhat High School, has secured the second rank in the West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2025, scoring 496 out of 500, which equals to 99.2%.

3. Rajarshi Adhikari from Arambagh High School has secured the third position in the West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2025, scoring an impressive 495 out of 500, which amounts to 99%.



For the Science stream, the overall passing percentage was noted as 99.46 for West Bengal 12th Boards 2025.

The Commerce stream had a passing percentage of 97.52 and Arts stream with 88.25 for the West Bengal Class 12th Boards.

The district-wise breakdown of the West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2025 shows Purba Medinipur topping the list with a pass percentage of 95.74, followed by North 24 Parganas at 93.53, and Kolkata at 93.43. Jalpaiguri got the lowest passing percentage of 82.24.

Over the years, the numbers of regular school students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12th board examination have largely declined, from 7,17,052 in 2022, 7,93,209 in 2023 to 4,73,919 in 2025 as per the boards' release.

This year also, boys outperformed boys with a passing percentage of 92.03 and girls with a passing percentage of 88.12.