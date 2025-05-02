WB Board Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal board, madhyamik 10th results shortly. Once announced, the results will be available on the board's official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be accessible on the NDTV special page. Students can access their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth on the result portals.
"This is for information of all concerned that the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2025 will be announced by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE on May 2, 2025 at 9am. The results will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9.45am on May 2. Schools will get the mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10am on 02.05.2025," the official notice states.
This year, more girls than boys appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board exams, with 5,55,950 female candidates out of a total of 9,84,753.
The theory exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22. Assessments for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education were held from March 19 to April 2. All exams were held in a single shift, from 10.45am to 2pm, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.
Students who fail to pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration. The Madhyamik 2025 mark sheet available online will be provisional. Original mark sheets can be collected from respective schools approximately 15 days after the results are declared.
Here Are The Live Updates On West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2025:
WB Result 2025 Check Online: What Were The Previous Years' Pass Percentage
- 2024: The WBBSE declared the Class 10 results on May 2, with a pass percentage of 83.61. Kalimpong district recorded the highest success rate at 96.26%. Chandrachur Sen from Cooch Behar topped the exam with 99% marks.
- 2023: The results were announced on May 19, with a pass percentage of 86.15. Shyamapriya Guru secured the first position with 98.86% marks.
- 2022: The results were declared on June 3, with an overall pass percentage of 86.60.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: What Official Notice Says About Announcement Of Result?
According to the official notice, the result will be announced by the President of the Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE, at 9am, and the results will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9.45am. Schools will receive the mark sheets and certificates from their respective board camp offices starting at 10am on May 2, 2025.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: How To Check Madhyamik Result
- Visit the board's official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in
- Select the 'WB Madhyamik Class 10 result 2025' link
- Key in your roll number and date of birth
- The PDF of the scorecard will be displayed on your computer screen
- Verify your name and other details on the scorecard and download it
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: What You Need To Check Your Results
Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access their results once they are available on the official website.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: When will students get their marksheets from school?
Schools can collect mark sheets and certificates from the board's designated camp office starting at 10am on Friday, May 2. After that, students will be able to receive their marksheets from their respective schools anytime after 12 noon the same day.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: What Are The Options For Those Who Fail
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: How To Check WBBSE 10th Board Result 2025 via DigiLocker
Those who took the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2025 can also access their Class 10 result through the DigiLocker.
Here are the steps to check:
- Visit digilocker.gov.in
- Log in with required credentials
- Look for the 'Issued Documents' section
- Select WBBSE and download your Class 10 marksheet
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: How Many Students Appeared For Exam This Year
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: When Were The Exams Conducted
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: When Will The Mark Sheets Be Available For Download
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Live: What Are The Official Websites To Check
