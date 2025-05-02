WB Result 2025 Check Online: 86.56% Students Pass West Bengal Class 10 Exam, Direct Link Here

WB Result 2025 Check Online: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Madhyamik (Class 10) board exam results today. A total of 86.56% of students passed the exam. This year, Purba Medinipur recorded the highest overall pass percentage among all districts, at 96.46%. Aditro Sarkar from Rajganj topped the exam, scoring 696 out of 700 marks - an impressive 99.43%. Anubhab Biswas of Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Malda and Soumya Pal of Bishnupur High School in Bankura jointly secured the second position, while the third rank was achieved by Ishani Chakraborty from Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya in Bankura, with an overall score of 99%.

The result is available on the board's official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, and on the NDTV special page. Students can access their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth on the result portals.

The top-performing districts include East Midnapore (96.46%), Kalimpong (96.09%), and Kolkata (92.3%).

This year, more girls than boys appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board exams, with 5,55,950 female candidates out of a total of 9,84,753.

The theory exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22, while assessments for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education were held from March 19 to April 2. All exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10.45am to 2pm, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.

Students who did not pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration. The Madhyamik 2025 mark sheet available online will be provisional. Original mark sheets can be collected from respective schools approximately 15 days after the results are declared.