West Bengal Class 10 Result 2025 To Be Out On May 2: All You Need To Know

WB West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the annual Madhyamik (Class 10) results on May 2 at 9 AM. Once announced, the results will be available on the board's official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be accessible on the NDTV special page. Students can access their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth on the result portals.

"This is for information of all concerned that the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2025 will be announced by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE on May 2, 2025 at 9am. The results will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9.45am on May 2. Schools will get the mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10am on 02.05.2025," the official notice states.

This year, more girls than boys appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board exams, with 5,55,950 female candidates out of a total of 9,84,753.

The theory exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22. Assessments for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education were held from March 19 to April 2. All exams were held in a single shift, from 10.45am to 2pm, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.

Supplementary Exams:

Students who fail to pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration. The Madhyamik 2025 mark sheet available online will be provisional. Original mark sheets can be collected from respective schools approximately 15 days after the results are declared.

