West Bengal Class 12 Result: When Will Scorecards Be Out? Check Past Trends

West Bengal Board Class 12th Result Date: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 result is expected to be declared in May, based on previous trends. However, the official date and time for the result announcement have not yet been confirmed.

This year, the Higher Secondary examinations were conducted between March 3 and March 18, with over 5 lakh students appearing for the exam. Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. The results will also be available on the NDTV Education result portal.

Where To Check West Bengal 12th Result 2025?

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

ndtv.com/education/results

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Students can check their West Bengal Class 12th Result 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'WBCHSE Class 12 Results'

Enter your roll number and date of birth on the new page

Submit the details to view your West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025

Download and print your result for future reference

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025: Previous Year Pass Percentage

In 2024, the West Bengal Class 12 results were declared on May 8, recording an overall pass percentage of 90%. A total of 7,55,324 regular students appeared for the exams. Of them: