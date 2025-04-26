<i>Chalte Chalte</i> Director On Aishwarya Rai Filming With Shah Rukh Khan Before Getting Replaced By Rani Mukerji

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Chalte Chalte, featuring Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, released in 2003. Initially, Aishwarya Rai was set to star but left after limited filming. Director clarified only one song was filmed with Rai before she exited.

Chalte Chalte led by Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan was released in theatres on June 13, 2003. To date, it is one of the most loved movies with Rani and SRK as the lead pair.

However, it is a known fact that Aishwarya Rai was initially the lead actress for Chalte Chalte. Director Aziz Mirza recently revealed details about the portions Aishwarya Rai shot for the film, before exiting.

Clarifying rumours about Aishwarya having shot a major portion of the film, Aziz told Radio Nasha, "No, no. We shot only that one song we had started. Yeh gaana Prem Nagariya, woh shuru kiya tha, ek din ki shooting hui thi. Unfortunately, woh nahi hua mamla. And then Rani came." (We just started the song Prem Nagariya, and one day of shooting was done. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. And then Rani came).

For the unversed, Aziz Mirza had previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in three films, all of which had Juhi Chawla as the female lead.

The films were Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Yes Boss (1997), and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

When asked about why he didn't think of casting Juhi Chawla yet again in Chalte Chalte, the director said that he felt it was time for a change, and hence he thought of a different heroine.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is currently busy shooting for Mardaani 3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, no official confirmation has come in about Shah Rukh Khan's next project. But it is most likely Siddharth Anand's King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.