"Barrage Of Lies": Sources On Claims By Pak Side On 'Operation Sindoor'

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Following India's precision strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has launched a disinformation campaign, spreading false claims and fabricating narratives to distract from reality, sources have said.

In the wake of several misleading claims by the Pakistani side following India's precision strikes on nine locations in the country, sources have dubbed the campaign a "disinformation offensive" by the neighbouring country.

The operation - which was India's response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack - involving 25 missiles, Kamikaze drones and precision bombs, began around 1 am on Wednesday and was planned so well that it ended in just 25 minutes.

Soon after the strikes, the sources said, the Pakistani misinformation machine kicked into gear and began churning out several misleading claims. Follow updates here.

"Pro-Pakistan social media handles and even influential political figures are deliberately spreading fake news, fabricating stories of miraculous military victories and heroic retaliation that simply do not exist," a source said.

"In a blatant effort to hijack the narrative and distract from the reality on the ground, Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook: recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims. Their goal is clear - to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction," the source added.

Citing examples, the sources said one of the most widely shared false claims is that the Pakistan army had shot down a Rafale jet of the Indian Air Force near Bahawalpur, which is home to the headquarters of the Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed. The image was fact-checked by PIB Fact Check, which revealed that it was from a MiG-21 crash in Punjab's Moga in 2021.