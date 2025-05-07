GSEB SSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board To Release Class 10 Scorecards To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 Soon. Once declared, students will be able to access their results by visiting the official website, gseb.org, using their roll numbers or registration numbers. The exact date and time of the result announcement will be confirmed by board authorities in due course.

How To Check Gujarat Board Result 2025 Online

Follow the steps below to download your result:

Step 1. Visit the official website: gseb.org

Step 2. Enter your roll number or registration number on the login page

Step 3. Click on the relevant result link (e.g., GSEB Class 10th Result 2025)

Step 4. Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5. Verify the details and download the result for future reference

Step 6. The mark sheet will include your roll number, name, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2024

Around 82.56% of candidates qualified in the exam. A total of 706,370 students registered for the exam, with nearly 699,598 appearing and 577,556 passing. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 86.69%, while boys achieved 79.12%. Students who couldn't clear the exams can take supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.

Students who did not pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on their results, including any announcements regarding supplementary exams, mark sheets, or other important notifications.