Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Air India, Air India Express Offer Free Ticket Rescheduling For Armed Forces

The announcement came against the backdrop of India's armed forces destroying nine terrorist infrastructures, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air India, Air India Express Offer Free Ticket Rescheduling For Armed Forces
The announcement came against the backdrop of India's military operation in Pakistan.
New Delhi:

Air India and Air India Express have offered free rescheduling of tickets or full refunds on cancellations for armed forces personnel who have bookings with the airlines.

The announcement came against the backdrop of India's armed forces destroying nine terrorist infrastructures, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike early on Wednesday.

"In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments," Air India said in a post on X on Wednesday.

A similar post was also shared by Air India Express.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India, Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com