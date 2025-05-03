Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt To Make Her Red Carpet Debut, Will Walk Alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt will debut at the Cannes Film Festival as a L'Oreal ambassador. She will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-time L'Oreal ambassador. The festival runs from May 13 to May 24 this year.

Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She will join the brand's longtime ambassador and Cannes regular, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.

Speaking about her Cannes debut, Alia said in a statement, "There's something absolutely special about firsts - and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L'Oreal Paris at the Festival with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action'.

She added, "To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth. It's limitless, it's unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman's journey and empowers them to shine in their own light."

Along with strong Indian representation, L'Oreal Paris will also be joined at the red carpet by its global ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

This year, the beauty brand has partnered with Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its Beauty Partner in India.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026.