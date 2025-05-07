CBSE Result 2025 Releasing Today? Check Steps To Download Scorecards Via Website, Digilocker, App, SMS

CBSE Result Class 10, Class 12 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results shortly. Although the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, reports and previous trends indicate that the results could be declared this week.

Once announced, students can access/download their digital scorecards/mark sheets through various platforms, including the official website, DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and via SMS.

Official Websites to Check CBSE Results 2025:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examinations - with approximately 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were held across 7,842 centers in India and 26 countries. Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4, 2025.

How to Check CBSE Board Results 2025: All Available Methods

CBSE provides multiple ways for students to access their results conveniently:

Via the Official CBSE Results Website

Step 1. Visit: results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the appropriate link: "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code

Step 4. Click Submit to view your result

Step 5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference

Through DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Select your class (10 or 12)

Step 3. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Step 4. Click on "Next" and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 5. After successful verification, your account will be activated

Step 6. Access the DigiLocker dashboard and find your result in the Documents section

If already registered, students can directly log in to view their results.

Using UMANG App

Students can also check their Class 12 result through the UMANG mobile application:

Step 1. Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2. Navigate to the CBSE section to access your result

Step 3. Enter the required credentials and view/download your marksheet

Via SMS

Step 1. Open the Messages app on your phone

Step 2. Type the message in this format:

cbse10/cbse12 <RollNumber> <SchoolCode> <CentreNumber>

Step 3. Send it to 7738299899

Step 4. You will receive your result status and marks via SMS.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers, school codes, and DigiLocker credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute delays.