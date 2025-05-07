UGC-NET June 2025: Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Online Form

The window to apply for UGC NET 2025 registration is closing today, as per a release posted on the website of University Grants Commission. The document states that the submission of online application form must be done by 11.59 pm on May 7, 2025. The last date for submission of examination fee is May 8 and applicants can make correction in their online application form till May 10. The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of UGC.

The UGC-NET exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025, in 85 subjects, as per the UGC release.

Step-by-step guide to fill UGC NET 2025 application form

Log on to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link that says 'Application form'

Click on 'New Registration'

Enter the required details to complete the registration

Please note, candidates will have to upload scanned passport size photo (in jpeg format) and signature

Pay the UGC NET application fee

Save and submit the form

Download the confirmation page

The UGC document states that candidates can apply for UGC-NET June 2025 through online mode only and that application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

It is also to be noted that candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form.

The document also mentions the helpline number and email ID for any clarification related to UGC-NET June 2025 exam.

This test determines whether Indian nationals are eligible for roles as Assistant Professors or for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Since December 2018, the UGC-NET has been conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.