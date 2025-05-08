PM Modi To Reschedule 3-Nation Europe Visit As Tensions With Pakistan Soar

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi's Europe visit is postponed amid rising India-Pakistan tensions after a deadly terror attack in Kashmir. India conducted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. All involved nations have been informed of the schedule change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put his three-nation Europe visit on hold as tensions between India and Pakistan have surged in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed by Pak-linked terrorists in a religiously-motivated terror attack. India responded on Wednesday with precision missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi, who is closely-monitoring the situation, has reportedly asked for his visit to Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands, which was due next week, to be rescheduled. As per his original schedule Prime Minister Modi was to commence his official visit to the three nations on May 13. He was also going to participate in the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 15 and 16.

All three countries have been informed about the change in PM Modi's schedule. They have also been appraised about the current situation between India and Pakistan.

Last month too, on the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia, returned to New Delhi immediately and called for a top-level meeting to assess the incident. Upon finding cross-border terror links with Pakistan, the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, decided to take a slew of measures to punish Islamabad diplomatically and eliminate the terrorists in a military strike.

Another visit that PM Modi cancelled, was to Moscow, where he was scheduled to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

On May 8, India carried out targeted missile strikes on nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. New Delhi described the operation as a calibrated military action aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure without escalating broader hostilities. In a statement issued shortly after the strikes, India said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

'Operation Sindoor', was launched at 1:05 am on Wednesday and lasted for 25 minutes.

"This government has kept its promise - those responsible will be held accountable," India said in a statement.

