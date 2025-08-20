PM Modi, President Putin To Meet In Delhi By Year End, Says Russian Official

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File)
- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi by the end of the year
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Vladimir Putin during the visit
- No exact dates for the meeting have been finalised yet
Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi by the end of year, but no dates have been finalised yet, a Russian embassy official in India said on Wednesday.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
