"Thought, Calculation, Calibration": Shashi Tharoor Praises 'Operation Sindoor'

Welcoming the precise, coordinated attacks on terror sites in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said at least three countries have expressed understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism and pointed out that Islamabad's "all-weather friend", China, has not backed it the way it would have expected.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Wednesday, Mr Tharoor said one of the motives behind the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was to divert attention from the fact that the Pakistani army is becoming increasingly unpopular. The Congress leader also reiterated that his party and every Indian stands behind the armed forces.

To a question on how the world has responded to India's punitive, pre-emptive strikes, Mr Tharoor, who was also a senior diplomat, said, "Three countries, France, Russia and Israel, have explicitly expressed some understanding for India's right to defend itself against terrorism. Other countries have been muted in their language. Everyone has called for de-escalation, restraint and so on, which is fine, because we are not interested in escalation."

"The Chinese, who are Pakistan's quote-unquote all-weather friend, and who might have been expected to back Pakistan more directly, have actually said that both India and Pakistan are our neighbours and we don't want to see fighting and conflict between them. We want to recommend diplomacy and negotiation and calm and so on, which is again constructive language. So if I were to draw a conclusion from all of this, it would be that I believe the world as a whole does not want to see war and will be counselling restraint to Pakistan," he emphasised.

Praising the strikes, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said India conducted itself with "a tremendous amount of thought, calculation and calibration". He said terrorists have been sent a message that there is a price to pay for terror without doing anything that would constitute putting a foot on the escalatory ladder.

He pointed out that the precision strikes were carried out after 1 am, when there would be no civilians on the streets, to avoid collateral damage, and the targets - terror bases - were carefully chosen.

"We also made it a point to very carefully ensure that we did not strike Pakistani military facilities or government facilities, not because we believe the military has nothing to do (with the Pahalgam terror attack). On the contrary, we believe the military was very, very much behind training, guiding, equipping, financing and directing these terrorists. But, nonetheless, to show that we are not interested in seeing this or portraying this as the opening salvo in a protracted war, we are just trying to do what is necessary to avenge the death of 26 innocent civilians," he said.

The ball, Mr Tharoor said, is now in Pakistan's court and if it decides to take an escalatory step, India is ready and will respond.

Courage And Resolve

On whether he expected Islamabad to back down, the Congress MP said the Pahalgam terror attack was probably used as a diversionary tactic by the Pakistan army, but it was clear which country would be able to sustain a longer conflict.

"I had argued already, and I'm sure that there's not much disagreement on this, that one of the motives behind this (Pahalgam) attack was certainly that the army was in a difficult position. It was increasingly unpopular in Pakistan. They have locked up their most popular leader in Imran Khan. The economy was stagnating. And this would have been a useful diversion from their own domestic woes. Plus, it would give the army an opportunity to once again portray itself as a saviour of the nation. I think that was definitely a factor in their thinking," he said.

Mr Tharoor said India has demonstrated courage and resolve, which would have sent a strong message to Pakistan.

"The military cannot act alone. They need international backing, they need equipment, they need weaponry, they need finance. Currently, they need fuel as well, not all of which I believe they have in unlimited quantity. So if Pakistan were to make the mistake of escalation, and India were to respond in kind, you have to ask yourself which country is more likely to be able to sustain a longer conflict. I don't believe the answer is Pakistan. I think the Pakistanis, ultimately, will run out of steam before India does. And that's why I am not sure that saner minds will counsel the Pakistanis to try the escalation route," he stressed.

"The message to Pakistan is we don't want war, you don't need to go there; but if you do, you are going to get it," he said.

'Stand Around The Flag'

Mr Tharoor said the Congress was among the first to talk about national unity after the Pahalgam attack and stand solidly behind the government and the armed forces.

"There can always be time later for discussions and debates about the merits of this and that. Right now, while the nation is still on alert, we have to stand around the flag and we do - all of us," he emphasised.

The Congress MP said he was in favour of the government trying to take the nation along.

"And I must say that our signalling today to Pakistan and to the international community was very well done. The briefing this morning, for example, was conducted by the Foreign Secretary (Vikram Misri), who is himself a Kashmiri pundit. He was flanked by two women officers - which was a wonderful gesture - one of whom was a Muslim, to demonstrate this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, as some Pakistanis are trying to portray," he said.

"(Pakistan Army chief) General Asim Munir talks about the impossibility of Hindus and Muslims living together. We are demonstrating we are not only united, we are India against terror. We are India against the Pakistanis' evil machinations. We are not divided within ourselves. What a wonderful message to send. I am proud of that," he asserted.

'Not The Time For Some Discussions'

On questions being raised about evidence of strikes in the past, which has already been presented this time, Mr Tharoor said he does not think there are many critics of the attack in India.

"Now, as you know, the Pakistanis are claiming that they have knocked down a couple of our planes. We have to await any confirmation or denial from the government of India... But as far as everything else is concerned, the time for all of those discussions is not now. Whatever accountability, whatever inquiry the government needs to do in its own interest, it will do, it should do. But right now, we should all stand behind our armed forces. That is very simply the message of every party, every patriotic Indian today," he said.

