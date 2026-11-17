Australia is set to introduce stricter visitor visa regulations from November 28. Under the new rules, a ‘No Further Stay' condition will be mandatory across principal visitor visa categories in Australia. The regulations will restrict travellers from applying for another substantive visa while in the country, reinforcing the use of visitor visas for temporary stays. Australia's ‘No Further Stay' condition will apply to all streams of the visitor visa (subclass 600), the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA, subclass 601) and the visitor visa (subclass 651).

In simple terms, visitors who come to Australia for a holiday or to see family cannot just apply for another visa while they are in the country to stay longer or switch to a different visa.



Australia's New Visa Regulation



Condition 8503 (No Further Stay) was introduced on November 13 under the Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026.



Under the regulation, visitors are usually forbidden from applying for another substantive visa while in Australia. Exemptions exist for a protection visa or cases where immigration authorities have granted a waiver.



Travellers who wish to extend their stay or change their immigration status will need to leave Australia and apply for a visa from overseas.



Earlier, the 'No Further Stay' condition was mandatory for certain visitor visa streams, such as Sponsored Family and Frequent Traveller. It could be imposed at the discretion of immigration authorities on most visitor visa stream applicants as well as people applying under the business visitor stream. ETA and eVisitor holders were exempted from the condition.



Australia's Department of Home Affairs may waive the 'No Further Stay' condition in case of compelling circumstances that are beyond the applicant's control and occur after a visa is granted. These may include serious medical conditions, family emergencies or situations that prevent travellers from returning to their home countries.



The rules were changed to limit visa hopping, which allows for extended onshore residence. The amendments will tighten visitor visa settings to support only genuine temporary stays and reduce potential exploitation. The regulation will allow for better management of migration levels and net overseas migration.



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When Do The Rules Come Into Force?



The regulations will apply to visa applications submitted on or after November 28 this year. Applications lodged before this date will not be affected. Existing visitor visa holders should check if condition 8503 is already attached to their stay.



The regulations do not change existing visa validity periods or the duration of stay. Eligible ETA and eVisitor holders can continue to visit Australia multiple times over 12 months, generally staying for up to three months per visit.



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