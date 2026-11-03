UK Graduate Visa Gets 2-Year Duration: Why Indian Students Have Reason To Cheer

The UK government has announced that the Graduate visa duration will be set at two years for graduates of high-compliance universities with strong graduate employment outcomes. According to the Budget document, eligible graduates from universities that meet these criteria will be able to benefit from the two-year Graduate visa.

"The government will increase the duration of the Graduate visa to two years for graduates from high-compliance universities where there are strong labour market outcomes," the Budget document states.

The document further states that, to ensure the immigration system supports a dynamic labour market and innovative businesses, the government aims to establish Europe's most pro-business migration system for highly skilled workers.

It also said that the government has tightened immigration rules for low- and medium-skilled individuals while improving opportunities for international talent.

Since Budget 2025, the Global Talent visa's endorsed funder pathway has been expanded, allowing more than 100 research and development-intensive businesses to support leading scientists and engineers from across the world in working in UK industries.

To attract more highly talented graduates, the government has also expanded the High Potential Individual visa to include applicants with eligible qualifications from institutions ranked among the world's top 150. The cap under the scheme has also been increased proportionately.

UK Graduate Visa Changes: What Experts Say

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO of Fateh Education, described the announcement as a significant step forward for Indian students considering international education opportunities. He highlighted the importance of post-study work opportunities in attracting global talent.

"The UK government's latest announcement is a significant step forward for Indian students looking at international education options, acknowledging the importance of post-study work opportunities in attracting global talent. Retaining the two-year Graduate Route for eligible graduates could reinforce the UK's appeal, especially for students who want to gain international work experience after graduation," he said.

He added that the revised framework could make university selection more outcome-oriented, encouraging students to pay greater attention to institutional performance, graduate employment prospects, and industry connections.

"As the UK implements greater academic differentiation among institutions, students also need to assess how their chosen programmes align with changing industry demands and future career goals. This could influence how Indian students evaluate the UK against alternative destinations and make decisions about their international education plans," he added.

Sagar Bahadur, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Growth at Manifest Global, said the UK's decision to retain the two-year Graduate Route for graduates of eligible universities was an important signal at a time when countries are competing not only for international students but also for the talent they represent.

"For India, this matters enormously. Indian students are among the largest international student communities in the UK, and for many of them, the opportunity to gain international work experience is an important part of the decision to study abroad. A degree is no longer just about where you study. It is also about the opportunities that follow.

"That said, the bigger question is how the UK defines a high-compliance university and what it considers a strong labour market outcome. These criteria need to be transparent, consistent, and fair. Students should not have to make significant financial and career decisions based on immigration policies that remain uncertain," he added.

He also said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) adds another dimension to the relationship by creating a broader framework for trade, services, and business mobility. However, he stressed the need to connect these developments more meaningfully.

"Universities, employers and governments must work together to ensure that what students learn is relevant to the skills that economies actually need," he said.

"Ultimately, the competition between countries will not be won simply by attracting more students. It will be won by what those students are able to do with the education they receive. The real measure of an international education system is not just how many students it attracts, but how effectively it turns education into opportunity," he added.

Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India) at the University of Birmingham, said the revised framework could strengthen the UK's appeal by allowing eligible graduates to apply their academic knowledge, develop professional skills, and gain valuable international experience.

"The UK's revised Graduate Route framework highlights the growing importance of visa compliance and graduate employment outcomes in shaping the international education landscape. Retaining the two-year post-study work period for eligible international graduates from universities that meet the proposed high-compliance and strong employment criteria recognises the contribution international students make to the UK's higher education sector, economy and wider society," he said.

He added that the opportunity to gain international work experience after graduation remains an important consideration for Indian students when choosing a study destination.

"For Indian students, the opportunity to gain international work experience after graduation remains an important consideration when choosing a study destination. The revised framework could reinforce the UK's appeal by enabling eligible graduates to apply their academic learning, develop professional skills, and gain valuable international experience," Lee said.

He emphasised that clarity on eligibility criteria, implementation arrangements, and the assessment of graduate employment outcomes would be essential to provide confidence to prospective students and their families while offering greater certainty to universities.

"Across the higher education sector, industry-relevant skills, employer engagement, and preparation for an increasingly interconnected global employment market are central to graduate success. While post-study work opportunities are an important consideration, the quality of education, research, employability support, and the overall student experience also shape the value of an international degree.

"Sustaining the UK's position as a leading destination for international education will depend on its ability to offer academic excellence alongside clear and meaningful post-study opportunities. For Indian students, this combination will remain an important factor in assessing the long-term value of studying in the UK," he added.

Ritu Sharma, Senior Director, South Asia, at Acumen, part of the Sannam S4 Group, said the development was a positive step that would be welcomed by Indian families.

"Following a year of policy changes and a noticeable decline in UK enrolments for the September 2026 intake, this development is a positive step that will be welcomed by Indian families," she said.

"Retaining the two-year Graduate visa for universities with strong compliance records and good graduate outcomes sends a clear message that the UK remains committed to attracting international students and talent. However, it also introduces a shift in how students approach their decisions. Alongside stricter compliance requirements for universities, post-study work opportunities will now depend not only on choosing the UK as a destination but also on selecting the right university," she added.

She further said that compliance and graduate outcomes were likely to become as important as university rankings in shaping Indian students' choices.

"The key question now is how these criteria will be defined and applied. Many Indian students choose universities beyond the traditional top tier, and it is important that the framework remains fair and inclusive of these institutions as well. Clarity on the framework is essential for both universities and students, particularly as decisions for the September 2027 intake are already underway," she added.