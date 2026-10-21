Indian Man Finds Solo German Traveller With Student Debt, Says "Instagram Sold Her A Lifestyle"

Travelling the world without any worries is a dream most of us have. But very few people in the world actually leave behind everything to live life out of a suitcase. A social media user named Pranjal Soni has talked on X about reportedly meeting a German woman who left her job to “find herself.” He mentioned that the woman was travelling solo and had decided to explore the world before buying a house or fulfilling any other goals.
German Woman Quits Job
The user mentioned that he met the woman while he was in Bali. He said that the 27-year-old had no house or savings and was “still paying off her student loans.” Pranjal claimed that the woman told him she does not want kids and “she wants to see the world first.”
“Her biggest achievement this year was watching the sunset in 8 different countries,” the post continued. Pranjal was critical of the woman's aims, commenting that Instagram had “sold her a lifestyle” she could not afford.
He ended the post by wishing her good luck for the future.
met a german girl in bali. 27, travelling solo, quit her job to “find herself.” no house, no savings, still paying off her student loans. told me she doesn't want kids because she wants to see the world first. her biggest achievement this year was watching the sunset in 8 different countries. instagram sold her a lifestyle she can't afford. i wish her the best.— Pranjal Soni (@pranjalsoni_) October 20, 2026
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Social Media Divided By Post
Many people supported the woman's lifestyle. One user said they had done something similar at a younger age. “Nothing wrong with that. I did exactly that for a few years when I was in my late 20s,” they wrote.
@pranjalsoni_ nothing wrong with that, i did exactly that for a few years when i was in my late 20's.— Kal (@Kali_laur3n) October 21, 2026
Another said that they had followed a similar path in life and ended up meeting their husband on a trip. “Everyone's journey is different. You just have to do what feels right, and things will probably work out,” they added.
@pranjalsoni_ This was me at 26. That's how I met my now husband. Now, have a beautiful child and living an amazing life. Everyone's journey is different. You just have to do what feels right and things will probably work out.— Nicole (@nicolessay) October 21, 2026
“If she's German, her student loans are probably very minimal,” a comment read.
@pranjalsoni_ If she's German her student loans are probably very minimal— ParthPerspective (@Parth824871) October 21, 2026
One person questioned Pranjal for being judgemental about the woman's choices.
@pranjalsoni_ I've met thousands of people like this. Is it no longer acceptable? Have we all lost our sense of adventure,?— Renosf (@Sparkeysf) October 21, 2026
However, others were more critical of the woman's choice and called her decision “sad”.
@pranjalsoni_ It's sad ???? imagine seeing the sun goes down is your goal.. you can see that every single day for the rest of your life. What she won't see is her children growing up to become adults and then having grandchildren.. but hey we all different , I wish her the best sunsets— gewz (@notgewz) October 21, 2026
“This mindset is prevailing in many, many youngsters who don't realise that with age comes responsibility, and eventually one has to get settled in life rather than these sorts of adventure activities,” another commented.
@pranjalsoni_ This mindset is prevailing in many many youngsters who don't realize that we age comes responsibility and evenually one has to get settled in life than these sort of adventures activities— Harris.Alee50 (@chillpill2020) October 21, 2026
The post continues to spark mixed reactions on social media.
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