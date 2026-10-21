Indian Man Finds Solo German Traveller With Student Debt, Says "Instagram Sold Her A Lifestyle"

Travelling the world without any worries is a dream most of us have. But very few people in the world actually leave behind everything to live life out of a suitcase. A social media user named Pranjal Soni has talked on X about reportedly meeting a German woman who left her job to “find herself.” He mentioned that the woman was travelling solo and had decided to explore the world before buying a house or fulfilling any other goals.



German Woman Quits Job



The user mentioned that he met the woman while he was in Bali. He said that the 27-year-old had no house or savings and was “still paying off her student loans.” Pranjal claimed that the woman told him she does not want kids and “she wants to see the world first.”



“Her biggest achievement this year was watching the sunset in 8 different countries,” the post continued. Pranjal was critical of the woman's aims, commenting that Instagram had “sold her a lifestyle” she could not afford.



He ended the post by wishing her good luck for the future.



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Social Media Divided By Post



Many people supported the woman's lifestyle. One user said they had done something similar at a younger age. “Nothing wrong with that. I did exactly that for a few years when I was in my late 20s,” they wrote.





Another said that they had followed a similar path in life and ended up meeting their husband on a trip. “Everyone's journey is different. You just have to do what feels right, and things will probably work out,” they added.



“If she's German, her student loans are probably very minimal,” a comment read.



One person questioned Pranjal for being judgemental about the woman's choices.



However, others were more critical of the woman's choice and called her decision “sad”.



“This mindset is prevailing in many, many youngsters who don't realise that with age comes responsibility, and eventually one has to get settled in life rather than these sorts of adventure activities,” another commented.



The post continues to spark mixed reactions on social media.



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