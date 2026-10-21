German Woman, 27, Quits Job To Travel The World Solo, Decision Sparks Debate

A content creator recently shared a story of a 27-year-old German woman who quit her job to travel around the world solo and "find herself". It appeared that the woman was ready to escape burnout, but her choice quickly caught the attention of the creator. Sharing the post on X (formerly Twitter), the user shared their perspective on the woman's bold decision and expressed their shock at how a person can have loans and travel stress-free internationally.

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"Met a German girl in Bali. 27, travelling solo, quit her job to 'find herself'. No house, no savings, still paying off her student loans. Told me she doesn't want kids because she wants to see the world first," the user wrote.

"Her biggest achievement this year was watching the sunset in 8 different countries," the user said.

"Instagram sold her a lifestyle she can't afford," the user said. "I wish her the best."

Social media reactions

The post went viral within hours of posting, sparking huge debate on life choices and dividing internet users into two distinct camps. One side supported the decision; meanwhile, others questioned such life choices.

"This was me at 26. That's how I met my now husband. Now, have a beautiful child and am living an amazing life. Everyone's journey is different. You just have to do what feels right, and things will probably work out," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"As someone who loves travelling, you're not wrong. Travelling is great fun when you're not used to it. But ultimately it's a money waster," another user shared their opinion.

"I'm 28 years old this year. I've hardly travelled. I spent all my money on motorhomes. Now I'm in debt. I regret that I didn't keep the money I earned by luck when I was young, and I didn't spend it on improving myself. Now I'm very tired," a third user said, sharing the outcome of not spending money judiciously.