How many heritage sites in India can you name beyond the Taj Mahal, Hampi, Khajuraho and Ajanta-Ellora? There is much more to explore, and some of the most interesting places barely feature on tourist itineraries. There is a village in Jharkhand with 72 surviving temples, a forgotten capital in Sikkim and a temple complex in Madhya Pradesh that was restored with help from a notorious dacoit. Here are 10 lesser-known heritage sites in India and the stories that make them worth visiting.

Unakoti Rock Carvings, Tripura

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How does a place get a name that means 'one less than a crore'? At Unakoti in Tripura, the answer involves Lord Shiva, thousands of gods and goddesses, and a rather unfortunate morning.

According to legend, Shiva was travelling to Kashi with 99,99,999 deities when they decided to spend the night here. Before going to sleep, he instructed everyone to wake up before sunrise. But when morning came, Shiva was the only one awake. Furious, he turned the others into stone and continued his journey alone.

The actual history of Unakoti is just as interesting. Located in Tripura's Kailashahar subdivision, this ancient Shaivite pilgrimage site is home to enormous rock carvings believed to date back to the 7th to 9th centuries CE.

The most impressive is a 30-foot-tall carving of Shiva's head, known as Unakotiswara Kal Bhairava. Its elaborate headdress alone measures around 10 feet. Nearby are gigantic Ganesha figures, a depiction of Durga standing on a lion and three massive Nandi bulls that remain partially buried in the ground.

Unakoti was added to India's UNESCO World Heritage tentative list in December 2022. It also hosts the Ashokastami Mela every April, when thousands of pilgrims gather at the site.

Bateshwar Group Of Temples, Madhya Pradesh

What does a notorious Chambal dacoit have to do with the restoration of ancient Hindu temples? Quite a lot, as it turns out.

About 35 kilometres north of Gwalior, the Bateshwar complex contains nearly 200 sandstone temples and their ruins, spread across approximately 25 acres. Built between the 8th and 10th centuries, the temples are dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu and Shakti.

For centuries, many of these temples lay collapsed. Whether they were destroyed by an earthquake or conflict remains uncertain.

In 2005, the Archaeological Survey of India began a major restoration project under archaeologist K.K. Muhammed. But there was a problem. The surrounding Chambal ravines were being used as a hideout by the gang of Nirbhay Singh Gujjar.

Rather than abandoning the project, Muhammed approached the dacoit and negotiated with him. Gujjar eventually agreed to protect the ruins and allow the restoration to proceed.

Under Muhammed's leadership, around 60 temples were restored.

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Maluti Temples, Jharkhand

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There was once a king in Jharkhand who preferred building temples to palaces. His decision left behind an extraordinary collection of religious monuments in a small village called Maluti.

The story begins with Basanta, a Brahmin who reportedly rescued the pet hawk of Sultan Alauddin Husain Shah of Gaura. Pleased with his actions, the ruler rewarded him with a tax-free kingdom. Basanta subsequently became known as Raja Baj Basanta.

Instead of spending his wealth on grand royal residences, he devoted himself to religious construction. His descendants continued the tradition, eventually building 108 temples across Maluti.

Of those, 72 survive today.

Located in the Dumka district, the temples were constructed between the 17th and 19th centuries. Their architecture is heavily influenced by Bengal, with sloping roofs and terracotta decorations.

For a long time, the temples remained virtually unknown outside the region. They received wider attention only in 1979, when archaeologist A.K. Sinha publicised their existence.

Unfortunately, several structures have deteriorated considerably. The Global Heritage Fund included Maluti among its 12 endangered cultural heritage sites, drawing attention to the urgent need for conservation.

Rabdentse Ruins, Sikkim

Before Sikkim became part of modern India, it was ruled by the Chogyals, a dynasty of Buddhist monarchs. For nearly a century and a half, their capital was Rabdentse, near present-day Pelling.

Today, little remains of the once-important royal settlement except stone walls, prayer monuments and the foundations of its palace.

Rabdentse became Sikkim's second capital in 1670, when King Tensung Namgyal shifted the seat of power from Yuksom. The capital was eventually moved to Tumlong, leaving Rabdentse abandoned.

Visitors can still make out the layout of the former palace. Its northern wing was reserved for the royal family, while the southern section was used for public audiences. The ruins also include three chortens where members of the royal household offered prayers.

Excavations have identified the remains of a royal kitchen, assembly room, guards' quarters and residential spaces.

Sannati Archaeological Site, Karnataka

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In 1986, the roof of a temple in Karnataka collapsed. What could have remained a local incident ended up revealing an important piece of ancient Indian history.

The collapse occurred at a Kali temple within Sannati's Chandralamba temple complex. Beneath the damaged structure, four edicts of Emperor Ashoka were discovered, written in Prakrit using the Brahmi script.

One of these inscriptions had even been used as part of the pedestal supporting the Kali idol.

The discovery prompted archaeological investigations in the surrounding area, which revealed the remains of an ancient Buddhist settlement.

Among the most significant finds were limestone panels belonging to the ruined Maha Stupa, also known as the Adholoka Maha Chaitya.

But perhaps the most fascinating discovery was a relief depicting Emperor Ashoka seated on a throne. The inscription 'Raya Asoko' identifies the figure as the Mauryan ruler. It is considered one of the rare surviving representations of Ashoka.

Archaeologists believe the ancient fortified area of Ranamandal extended across approximately 86 hectares. Only a small portion had been excavated by 2009, leaving much of its history unexplored.

Undavalli Caves, Andhra Pradesh

Imagine carving an entire multi-storey religious complex out of a sandstone hill. That is what ancient craftsmen achieved at the Undavalli Caves, located southwest of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Believed to have been created during the 4th and 5th centuries CE, primarily under the Vishnukundina dynasty, the caves are among the early examples of Indian rock-cut architecture.

The main complex contains several levels of pillared halls, chambers and shrines. But the biggest attraction is a five-metre-long sculpture of Lord Vishnu reclining on the serpent Ananta. The enormous figure was carved from a single block of stone and occupies one of the main chambers.

Undavalli is also interesting because its architecture reflects different religious traditions.

The lower level contains an unfinished pillared hall, while the upper sections have more elaborate shrines and sculptural details.

Arvalem Caves, Goa

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Goa's history did not begin with the Portuguese. Long before its famous churches and colonial-era houses were built, people were carving religious spaces into the state's rocky landscape.

One such example survives at Arvalem, near Bicholim in North Goa.

The Arvalem Caves are believed to date back to the 5th or 6th century CE. Unlike many rock-cut caves in western India, which were excavated from basalt, these were carved from laterite rock.

The complex has six chambers, five of which appear to have served religious purposes. The sixth may have been used for storage or as a kitchen.

Inside, there are stone platforms and linga-like objects that offer clues about the religious practices associated with the site.

One chamber contains a Shiva Linga made of grey basalt. Another has a Brahmi inscription reading 'Sambaluru-vasi Ravih', meaning 'Ravi, the resident of Samba town'.

The inscription has led some scholars to suggest that this chamber may have been dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. Others have proposed that the caves originally served Buddhist monks before being adapted for Shaivite worship, although the theory remains debated.

Locals also call them the Pandava Caves. According to legend, the five Pandava brothers and Draupadi stayed here during their exile.

Chausath Yogini Temple, Mitawali, Madhya Pradesh

There is an 11th-century temple in Madhya Pradesh that looks surprisingly similar to India's old Parliament House in New Delhi.

The Chausath Yogini Temple, located in Mitawali village in Morena district, is built in a circular formation with a central Shiva shrine surrounded by 65 smaller chambers. It was constructed during the reign of the Kachchhapaghata rulers, with an inscription linking it to King Devapala.

The name Chausath Yogini refers to the 64 Yoginis, female divine figures associated with certain Hindu religious traditions. The chambers are believed to have originally housed their images, along with an image of Devi.

Today, the chambers contain Shiva images.

Unlike most Hindu temples, the central courtyard is open to the sky. This was a characteristic feature of Yogini temples, where worship was associated with the belief that Yoginis possessed supernatural powers, including flight.

Another remarkable detail is the temple's survival. Despite standing in an earthquake-prone region, it has endured several earthquakes without suffering serious structural damage.

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Pitalkhora Caves, Maharashtra

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Ajanta and Ellora may be Maharashtra's most famous cave complexes, but around 40 kilometres from Ellora lies another Buddhist site that is considerably older than many of their surviving monuments.

The Pitalkhora Caves, located in the Satmala range of the Western Ghats, date back to around the 3rd century BCE, making them among India's earliest rock-cut cave monuments.

There are 14 caves divided into two groups. Four are chaityas, or prayer halls, while the others are viharas that once accommodated Buddhist monks. The caves contain carved pillars, stupas, inscriptions, sculptures and traces of ancient paintings.

One of the most prominent features is a series of elephant sculptures, several of which have been damaged over time. There are also guardian figures, including a surviving soldier sculpture, and a damaged image of Gaja Lakshmi.

The complex had an ancient rainwater harvesting system, with cisterns designed to collect and store water. Cave 3 is particularly important to architectural historians because its prayer hall helps trace the development of Buddhist cave architecture in western India.

Sirpur Archaeological Site, Chhattisgarh

About 78 kilometres from Raipur, on the banks of the Mahanadi River, are the remains of a city that once attracted monks, merchants, rulers and travellers from distant regions.

Sirpur, also known as Sripura, was an important capital of the ancient Dakshina Kosala kingdom. Between the 5th and 12th centuries, it developed into a major centre of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain religious activity.

The city was significant enough to be visited by the Chinese Buddhist traveller Xuanzang in the 7th century. His accounts describe a prosperous region with numerous Buddhist monasteries and temples.

Modern excavations have revealed just how extensive the settlement once was.

Archaeologists have uncovered numerous Shiva and Vishnu temples, Buddhist viharas, Jain monuments, residential structures, marketplaces and public facilities.

Sirpur also contains the remains of Buddhist monasteries, including the Teevardev Vihara, which features elaborate sculptures and architectural details.

What happened to the city remains a matter of debate. Some historians believe an earthquake caused widespread destruction, while others suggest invasions may have contributed to its decline. Neither explanation has been conclusively established.