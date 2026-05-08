"Political Rule": P Chidambaram Says TVK 'Must Be Called To Form Government'

Congress Senior leader P Chidambaram on Friday urged Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government, as the party has emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, falling 10 seats behind the majority mark.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said that to call the party leader of the single largest party, in this case Vijay, is a political rule and parliamentary convention.

"If, in a legislative assembly election, no political alliance or political party secures an absolute majority, what is the duty of the Governor? Based on the numerical strength of the elected members, the leader of the single largest party must be invited to form the government. This is the political rule. This is the parliamentary convention," he said.

Pointing at the Governor's invitation to Vijay to prove majority at Lok Bhawan, Chidambaram said, "The legislative assembly--and not the Governor's residence--is the proper forum for that party leader to demonstrate that he commands majority support. This is the verdict of the Supreme Court:1994 (3) SCC 1. I commend the political parties in Tamil Nadu that have expounded and emphasised this rule."

Governor Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

Many have alleged that Arlekar is acting on the BJP's whims to stall the due procedure and undermine the Constitution.

TVK, with its 108 seats, and Congress, with five seats, have come together to form the government. However, their alliance still lack five seats to touch the majority mark.

TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking with the media, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards.

Both CPI and VCK won two seats each in the elections.

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