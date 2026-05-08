Scientists Discover The Brain Starts Life 'Too Full' And Then Trims Itself Down

Scientists have made a surprising discovery about how the brain develops, and it turns out it works rather differently to what most of us assumed. Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria studied the brains of mice from birth through to adulthood, looking closely at a key memory region called the hippocampus. This part of the brain helps us navigate our surroundings and turn short-term memories into long-term ones.

What they found was unexpected. Rather than starting off simple and gradually building up connections, the young mouse brain was already packed with a dense, tangled web of nerve cells. Over time, as the animals grew, this network became tidier and more efficient, not bigger.

"Intuitively, one might expect that a network grows and becomes denser over time," said neuroscientist Peter Jonas, who led the research. "Here, we see the opposite."

The team compared this process to a sculptor working with marble, chiselling away the excess to reveal the finished form, rather than building something up from clay.

The researchers believe this approach may actually help the brain learn more quickly. If connections are already in place from the start, the brain simply needs to select the most useful ones, rather than forging entirely new pathways from scratch. Think of it like choosing a route on an existing road network, rather than having to build the roads yourself first.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, are based on measurements of electrical activity in mouse brain cells at three stages of development: just after birth, in adolescence, and in adulthood.

Whether the human brain follows the same pattern is not yet known, but scientists say the research opens up exciting new questions about how we learn and remember.