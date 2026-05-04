Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Points Out Lack Of Museum-Going Culture In India, Sparks Debate

A recent social media post by Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has drawn attention to Kolkata's rich museum culture, as he shared his experience of visiting two of the city's most iconic landmarks with family and friends.

Kamath said that a group of them travelled to Kolkata and visited the Victoria Memorial and the Indian Museum, describing it as his first proper museum trip in the city. He added that Kolkata is “easily the best museum city in India.”

Reflecting on the Victoria Memorial, Kamath said it was conceived by Lord Curzon after the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and opened in 1921, calling it stunning in terms of architecture.

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A bunch of us travelled to Kolkata with our families and visited the Victoria Memorial and the Indian Museum. My first proper museum trip in Kolkata, and it's easily the best museum city in India.



The Victoria Memorial, conceived by Lord Curzon after the death of Queen Victoria… pic.twitter.com/ZJTapz2hzy — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 3, 2026

However, he noted that seeing it in India feels “a bit off,” as it was built with Indian money and marble from Rajasthan, and serves as a reminder of the scale of extraction during British rule.

Speaking about the Indian Museum, he described it as “something else altogether,” highlighting the incredible range of archaeology, fossils, art, and anthropology on display.

He said one could spend hours there and still not be done. Kamath shared that he posted about his visit because India does not have a strong museum-going culture. He added that the long stretch of British rule might have something to do with it, but suggested that these two museums are a must-visit for anyone looking to start exploring museums in the country.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reaction to the post. One user wrote, "Thank you, Nithin Kamath, for honouring and visiting our city, Kolkata."

Another user noted, "You guys are unreally down to earth."

"Kolkata is the soul of Indian culture, where history isn't just in books but lived on every street corner," added a third user.