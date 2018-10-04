60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give Paan Masala In UP

Elderly man in Uttar Pradesh beaten to death over a sachet of paan masala

An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh for refusing to give a sachet of paan masala to a youth on Wednesday night. The police are on the lookout for three people in connection with the killing.

Vedram, 60, died even before he could be taken to hospital, villagers told news agency ANI.

A youth, who has been identified as Sonu, came to Vedram's shop yesterday night and asked for a sachet of paan masala on credit. A fight erupted when Vedram refused. Sonu reportedly started beating Vedram with a stick.

Later the father and brother of Sonu, who live in the neighbourhood, joined him. The three of them beat Vedram till bled and fell unconscious, say the police.

When neighbours heard the chaos and arrived at Vedram's shop, the three fled the spot. Vedram died before villagers could take him to the hospital.

The three accused are yet to be caught, said Shailendra Singh, officer at the local police station. The police have started an investigation.