No, UP Woman Did Not Elope With Beggar. She Left Home Because...

The woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, whose husband had alleged that she eloped with a beggar, has told police that she had moved to a relative's home because her husband repeatedly abused and beat her up. Police have said allegations of her eloping with anyone are false and baseless and added that they are taking further action.

Thirty-six-year-old Rajeshwari, a mother of six, had been missing since Friday. Her husband Raju registered a police complaint on Sunday, alleging that his wife would often talk to 45-year-old Nanhe Pandit, who begged in the neighbourhood.

"Around 2 pm on January 3, my wife Rajeshwari told our daughter Khushboo that she was going to the market to buy clothes and vegetables. When she did not return, I looked for her everywhere, but could not find her. My wife left home with the money I made by selling a buffalo. I suspect that Nanhe Pandit has taken her with him," Raju has said in his complaint, seeking police action.

Police registered an FIR under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that relates to abducting a woman.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hardoi police said the woman visited the police station after the FIR was registered. "Rajeshwari said her husband Raju would abuse her and beat her up. Upset with this, she went to her relative's home in Farrukhabad. The allegations that the woman left with someone are false and baseless. We are taking further action," police said.